‘It changed my life forever’: Freddie Flintoff breaks silence on horror car crash

Freddie Flintoff was injured in 2022. Picture: BBC/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Freddie Flintoff has broken his silence over the horror car crash which left him seriously injured as he filmed Top Gear in December 2022.

The cricket legend turned TV star explains in a new trailer for Flintoff’s Field of Dreams show: “Something happened that’s changed my life forever.

The camera then pans across his face, showing the scars he sustained in the horror car crash.

The narrator then says: “This is the story of the most unlikely cricket tour that almost didn’t happen.”

Freddie is yet to speak publicly about the incident, but has been in the public eye for the past year, including by showing support for England’s cricketers.

England coach Andrew Flintoff back in June. Picture: Getty

Fans had been hoping Freddie may be able to return to Top Gear at some point but the BBC has confirmed it will not be revived ‘for the foreseeable future’.

The former England cricket captain then came to a multi-million pound settlement with the BBC following his car crash.

He reportedly negotiated the payout to make up for two years’ loss of earnings.

Freddie is understood to have opted against suing the BBC, which may have earned him a “bigger payout”, The Sun reports.

The BBC has since “sincerely apologised” to Freddie. Both parties are described as being ‘satisfied’ with the outcome of the settlement.

Freddie has not spoken about the crash in public. Picture: Getty

Flintoff was seen in public for the first time since his horror crash back in September.Flintoff, 45, was seen on the balcony of Cardiff's Sophia Gardens to watch England's opening one-day international against New Zealand, which they lost by eight wickets.

Speaking at the time, England captain Jos Buttler said it was "great" to have Flintoff around the squad and he had "settled in really well".