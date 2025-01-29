Fury as TV licence fee shake-up could see viewers forced to pay - even if they only watch Netflix

29 January 2025, 09:47

The government has announced a TV license shakeup.
The government has announced a TV license shakeup. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A shake up to the TV licence fee has sparked fury amid concerns streaming-only households will still have to pay.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The government is said to be planning to expand the licence to cover services such as Netflix and Disney+.

The move is just one of many options being considered by ministers to help with funding, according to Bloomberg.

It has been discussed by the Prime Minister’s office, the Treasury and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The DCMS said on Tuesday that the proposal was not under "active consideration" but did not rule it out as an option.

Alternatives include allowing the BBC to advertise, imposing a tax on streaming services and asking BBC Radio listeners to pay a fee.

There is also the option of charging people to use the BBC on-demand app - mirroring the business model of other streaming services.

Read more: Reeves vows to 'fight for growth' with launch of 'Europe's Silicon Valley', as Starmer invokes spirit of Thatcher

Read more: UK jobs market ‘like after 2008 crash’, recruitment chief warns - as he urges Labour to axe national insurance hike

Closeup of British TV licence
Closeup of British TV licence. Picture: Alamy

However, the move has sparked outrage online, with John O'Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers' Alliance, branding it one of the most "bonkers ideas ever concocted".

He added: "Far from modernising the BBC's funding system, it would only further entrench the already archaic nature of the hated TV tax.

"Lisa Nandy should stop kicking the can down the road and move the broadcaster onto a subscription service, with some taxpayer funding for essential programming such as the World Service."

One person said on X: "If this rubbish about having a TV license to stream is being considered, that's a new low. BBC start showing adverts and stop scrounging."

Another social media user said: "Well we will cancel everything and the streaming services will suffer financially. I am not paying for a TV licence and I never will."

A third person added: "This is ridiculous, Netflix/Amazon Prime etc. are options for those who don't want to pay the licence fee. The streaming services are via the internet, not set TV channels it shouldn't come under the TV remit."

Caller's ‘borderline genius’ son educates himself by watching TV and listening to LBC

A DCMS spokesman said: "We will provide more details about charter review plans in due course."

A government source told the Telegraph that the process was still at an early, information-gathering stage.

Households who watch live TV or use iPlayer currently have to pay £169.50 a year. The price rises annually in line with inflation.

A TV licence is also needed to stream shows live on services such as YouTube and Prime Video.

However, it is not needed for on-demand and non-BBC services.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mont Blanc in the Graian Alps (File)

British skier, 55, killed in 'very large' avalanche at ski resort in French Alps

Rachel Reeves said Oxford and Cambridge could be the 'Silicon Valley of Europe'

Ready for take off? Rachel Reeves set to back Heathrow expansion as she outlines plan to boost economy

Miami Beach, Florida, Publix grocery store, Coca Cola, Sprite, soda bottles and 12 packs on shelf

'Limited distribution to UK' of Coca-Cola soft drinks containing high levels of chlorate, Food Standards Agency says

The toad was found inside a bag of parsnips

'Unexpected item in the bagging area': Shock as woman discovers live toad inside bag of Sainsbury's parsnips

More than third of drivers have accidentally driven in bus lane, new survey suggests

More than third of drivers have accidentally driven in bus lane, new survey suggests

John Perumbalath

Bishop of Liverpool denies sexual assault and harassment allegations

Rescuers carry a victim on a stretcher after a stampede in Prayagraj

At least 15 feared dead in crush at religious festival in India

No code is uncrackable. an unidentifiable computer hacker using a smartphone to hack into a computer network at night.

Cyber threat towards UK Government 'severe and advancing quickly' - as resilience levels 'lower' than Whitehall estimated
XL Bullies are largely banned in the UK

Over 4,500 XL bullies seized a year on from ban, as police chiefs warn of 'huge cost' of housing dangerous dogs

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a speech to announce a multi-year overhaul, long-term investments to modernise the Louvre museum

British tourists to be charged more for entry to the Louvre because UK left the EU

Rachel Reeves said Oxford and Cambridge could be the 'Silicon Valley of Europe'

Reeves vows to 'fight for growth' with launch of 'Europe's Silicon Valley', as Starmer invokes spirit of Thatcher

Fashion chain Quiz is on the brink of falling into administration.

High street fashion chain on the brink of administration with 62 stores at risk

Peter Mandelson on Tuesday

Peter Mandelson 'approved as UK ambassador to US' despite fears over past criticisms of Trump

Essex Police is making all of its PCSOs redundant

Police force to get rid of all support officers because of £5 million funding shortfall

Boom's Supersonic XB-1 demonstrator is the first civil aircraft to break the sound barrier since the Concorde

‘New Concorde’ breaks sound barrier during test flight, as owner 'plans commercial trips'

Strictly tour cast

Wynne Evans breaks silence over 'axe' from Strictly live tour following vile sexual comment about co-star

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK is in an "accelerating jobs car crash"

UK jobs market ‘like after 2008 crash’, recruitment chief warns - as he urges Labour to axe national insurance hike
The 2025 Doomsday Clock time is displayed after the time reveal held by The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists at the United States Institute of Peace on January 28, 2025

‘Continuing on the current path is a form of madness’ - Doomsday Clock moves closer than ever to midnight
Mohamed Samak is accused of killing his wife Joanne

University hockey coach 'stabbed wife to death at home near Birmingham' and claimed she killed herself
Inverness, UK. 28 Nov 2024. Construction site of the new HMP Highland prison in Inverness

Green rules cause delays to thousands of new prison cells, as soaring jail population threatens fresh crisis
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' ex Sam Asghari is 'not sad' their marriage ended as he reveals 'weirdest thing' about relationship
The tail of an Air Busan passenger plane with 176 people on board has caught fire before take-off at an airport in South Korea.

Fire breaks out on plane in South Korea with 170 passengers onboard

Sharif, 43, is serving a life sentence with a minimum of 40 years for torturing and murdering his 10-year-old daughter Sara Sharif.

Sara Sharif’s killer dad moved to infamous ‘Monster Mansion’ jail holding serial killers, rapists and terrorists
Strictly tour cast

Strictly 'axes Wynne Evans from live tour' following vile sexual comment about co-star

Ministers have rejected calls from a report commissioned by the Home Office to widen the definition of extremism.

Ministers reject calls to widen the definition of extremism

A helicopter belonging to Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha on the pitch after the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City helicopter crash which killed five people ruled accidental

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News