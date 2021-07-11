'We'll do everything we can': Gareth Southgate's final message before Euro 2020 final

11 July 2021, 14:45 | Updated: 11 July 2021, 14:51

Gareth Southgate has issued a final message thanking fans as England heads into its first international final in over half a century
By Kate Buck

Gareth Southgate has issued a final message thanking fans as England heads into its first international final in over half a century.

The England manager is hoping to lead England when the Three Lions walk out at a rocking Wembley against Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday and attempt to follow in the footsteps of the World Cup heroes of 1966.

England's second major tournament final offers an unforgettable opportunity for Southgate and his players as they look to end the 55-year wait for a trophy by lifting a first European Championship crown.

Speaking just hours before the eyes of the world fall on the teams, Southgate said: "I just wanted to take the time to say thank you to everybody for the incredible support we've received throughout this tournament. 

"We hope that we've represented you in the right way, we hope that you've enjoyed watching us play. 

"I'm very grateful to all of the players and the incredible staff I've got with me that we've been able to get to our first final for 55 years.

"But of course we know now we've got to deliver for you. 

"We'll be doing everything we can. Your support and energy has given us a huge lift and I know it will on Sunday."

England fans have been preparing for the final, with thousands descending on London to celebrate and watch the game together.

But King's Cross station had to be closed and evacuated over a "fire alert" after England fans set off flares.

Video footage posted online showed hundreds of fans chanting and throwing drinks in crowds outside the central London station.

London Fire Brigade confirmed to LBC that the alert was caused by flares set off by England fans outside the station.

The smoke then flew inside the station, setting off the fire alarms and causing a mass evacuation.

King's Cross station was evacuated after smoke from flares let off by England fans triggered the fire alarm.

