Gatwick Airport station evacuated as train catches fire

Gatwick Airport station has been closed after a fire broke out on a train. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Gatwick Airport train station has been evacuated as emergency services respond to a burning train.

Writing on X, Gatwick Airport said: "Due to a fire alarm activation at the train station, passengers have been evacuated into the South Terminal.

"The station is closed while emergency services respond to the incident. Teams are responding to the situation and passengers are advised to check before travelling. We will update further when we can."

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "We are currently responding to a small fire involving a passenger train at Gatwick railway station, South Terminal.

Heads up if you are heading to #gatwickairport the train I was on from Brighton to #londonvictoria just caught fire as it pulled in. So the station is currently closed. So far it seems everyone is fine and staff acted quickly to get everyone out #gatwick pic.twitter.com/ziyk9vJClt — Clare McDonnell (@claremcdonnell1) January 6, 2025

"Crews from West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and Gatwick Fire & Rescue Service are at the scene. "All passengers are off the train and the railway station has been evacuated.

"The station is closed while firefighters respond to the incident."

According to Clare McDonnell, a journalist at the station, the train was travelling from London to Brighton when it caught fire.

In my new role as Travel Drama Reporter, can I just point out that there is a train on fire at Gatwick station. pic.twitter.com/V6ake8UmwT — Sally Davies (really only on Bluesky now) (@AllThingsBarna) January 6, 2025

In the video she shared a small blaze under the Brighton-bound train can be seen as smoke rises above the platform.

She wrote on social media: "Heads up if you are heading to #gatwickairport the train I was on from Brighton to #londonvictoria just caught fire as it pulled in.

"So the station is currently closed. So far it seems everyone is fine and staff acted quickly to get everyone out #gatwickDelays are expected as emergency services respond to the blaze."

Thameslink has confirmed no trains will be stopping at the station until further notice.

The National Rail website said Gatwick Express services are suspended and there is a reduced service between Bedford and Three Bridges, with disruption expected to continue until 3pm.

This is a breaking story, more follows...