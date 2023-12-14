Hunt for Gaynor Lord: Specialist police sonar teams pictured scouring river near where missing mum vanished

Police teams hunting for Gaynor Lord (l) scour the scene near to where she disappeared. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Global

By StephenRigley

Specialist police sonar teams have been spotted scouring the river near where missing mum Gaynor Lord disappeared six days ago.

The 55-year-old was last seen on Friday afternoon after she left work early from Norwich. Her belongings, including clothing, two rings, a mobile phone and glasses, were found scattered in Wensum Park, around one mile from her workplace.

Mrs Lord's coat was discovered in the River Wensum, which runs through the park, and Norfolk Police are now using sonar equipment as part of their search efforts.

An image of Gaynor Lord leaving work on Friday before her disappearance. Picture: Norfolk police

Officers are also speaking to detectives from Lancashire Constabulary who led to the controversial search for Nicola Bulley, who disappeared after dropping her two daughters at school in St Michael's on Wyre on January 27. Her body was found in the River Wyre on February 19, about a mile from where she vanished while walking her dog.

They were later criticised for their handling of the inquiry and the disclosure of Ms Bulley's personal details.

Earlier it emerged that a witness had seen Ms Lord performing a yoga pose in the park.

Gaynor Lord CCTV

Rosie Richards said she saw a woman fitting Mrs Lord’s description who appeared quite calm but something ‘just seemed a bit off’ because she was doing yoga when it was getting dark.

It has also emerged that she may have 'met a mystery person at Norwich Cathedral' just hours before vanishing.

Search efforts are still underway to locate her. Detectives have said that there is no information to suggest a third-party is involved in her disappearance, but they are probing a crucial 34-minute period in which she cannot be accounted for.

Wensum Park today. Picture: Global

Norfolk Police released footage on Wednesday of the final moments she was seen before her disappearance.

In it, she is seen hurrying through Norwich town centre, even crossing the road while the traffic lights are on green.

She is then seen putting on her coat as she walks near Wensum park.

Ms Lord finished work at 2.45pm on Friday and was seen entering cathedral grounds at 2.50pm before leaving at 3.23pm.

Police believe she may have met someone at the church who could hold important information about her missing movements, according to the Sun.

But officers are unable to access her phone for further insights.The last sighting of her on CCTV was at 4.01pm as she made her way from the cathedral to the park, where her clothes were later discovered.

Police have said the 55-year-old's disappearance is "out of character" and Wensum Park has been closed since Saturday.

Gaynor is described as white, 5 ft 6 ins, and was wearing a white shirt and yellow tank top with a large olive-coloured coat over the top and a scarf.

She has blonde shoulder-length hair in a bob.