George Galloway aiming to stand 100 candidates in general election, as he looks to unseat Labour's Angela Rayner

4 March 2024, 23:28

George Galloway will aim to unseat Angela Rayner in the general election
George Galloway will aim to unseat Angela Rayner in the general election. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

George Galloway's party is aiming to stand as many as 100 candidates in the general election as he seeks to unseat Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Workers Party of Britain leader, who won the Rochdale by-election last week, said he was looking to "take chunks out of Labour" and ensure that Ms Rayner lost her Greater Manchester seat later this year.

Mr Galloway, a former Labour MP, was sworn in by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Monday, and said it was "lovely to be back".

After taking his seat in the Commons, Mr Galloway said: "It’s my job to try and make Rochdale great again".

The controversial politician, who gained support from many Muslims for his vocal backing of Gaza, said he thought the next election would be fought on the issue of Palestine and Islam.

Read more: ‘Galloway only won because Labour didn’t stand’: Keir Starmer vows to fight back in Rochdale at general election

Read more: George Galloway probably has only a few months to make a mark - but is likely to cause a headache for Keir Starmer

Newly elected MP for Rochdale, George Galloway, with his wife Putri Gayatri Pertiwi on Monday
Newly elected MP for Rochdale, George Galloway, with his wife Putri Gayatri Pertiwi on Monday. Picture: Alamy

“It’s clear to me that Sunak has identified Muslims and Gaza as the proximate centre of that wedge issue that he intends to use as perhaps his only hope of re-election," he said.

“They want to force Starmer either to stand up and defend the democratic rights of the British people, including the rights of its religious and ethnic minorities – and if he does that I’m a Dutchman – or to engage him in what will turn out to be a Dutch auction of nastiness.

“If he chooses, as I suspect he will, the latter, that’s going to allow us and independent candidates to pick up potentially millions of votes from those who treasure the free rights that we have enjoyed since the Second World War in this country, and who wish to defend the Muslim communities in Britain.

Cross Question panelists butt heads over who is responsible for George Galloway's election

“Either way, that suits Rishi Sunak. So that’s what I’m predicting here. The next election will be about Muslims, and will be about the taking away of civil liberties in this country.”

He said he was speaking on behalf of lots of people in the UK, adding that the popularity of his views would become clear to Sir Keir.

Mr Galloway said: "If I give you just one example: Angela Rayner has a parliamentary majority I think of around 3,000. There’s at least 15,000 supporters of my point of view in her constituency.

“So we’ll be putting a candidate against her, either a Workers Party candidate or more likely an independent candidate that we support, and that will vitally affect the election of the Labour deputy.”

Ali Miraj says George Galloway won by-election 'fair and square'

Speaking exclusively to LBC on Monday, Mr Galloway revealed his party could see as many as 100 candidates stand in an election.

He said: "We’re heading towards 90 and we might even reach 100. It’s our job to take chunks out of Labour."

After being sworn in, Mr Galloway said that he will attempt to speak at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, or failing that, in the budget debate afterward - although he claimed he is “unlikely to be chosen” for either.

Mr Galloway won the Rochdale seat last Thursday after a by-election was triggered by the death of Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd in January.

Labour has vowed to fight back at the general election, which is almost certain to be later this year. Sir Keir said that Galloway only won Rochdale because Labour did not put up a candidate, after Azhar Ali lost the party's backing because of anti-Semitic comments.

Labour's Dawn Butler also told LBC's Andrew Marr that Labour would be standing a strong candidate in Rochdale in the general election.

Mr Galloway was sworn in on Monday.
Mr Galloway was sworn in on Monday. Picture: Alamy

Labour had initially expected a straightforward path to victory in the vote, but that changed when it emerged that Mr Ali had pushed anti-Israel conspiracies.

The party then withdrew its support Mr Ali, who came in fourth behind David Tully, an independent, and Conservative Paul Ellison.

Sir Keir claimed George Galloway only won the Rochdale by-election because Labour didn't stand a candidate.

Speaking after Mr Galloway’s victory, Sir Keir said his party would field a "first-class candidate" in the general election, likely to be this autumn.

Immediately after winning the by-election last week, Mr Galloway said: "Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza."

"Your abandonment of traditional Labour values, your embrace of neoliberal economics and imperialist politics abroad is going to be the death of your party and it richly deserves it."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gary Goldsmith has defended his niece, Kate Middleton

Kate's uncle hits out at Harry for 'having a pop' at niece and 'reinventing history' as he starts Celebrity Big Brother

Smoke rises following an explosion in the Gaza Strip

Israel escalates criticism of UN agency in Gaza

Soldiers guard the entrance of the international airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

Gangs try to seize control of Haiti’s main airport in latest attack on key sites

Sam Kerr

Chelsea striker Sam Kerr accused of racially harassing police officer

Donald Trump

Supreme Court restores Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots

Kate was last seen on Christmas Day

Kate pictured for the first time in months, as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery

Robin Close in Rowley Regis

Woman arrested for murder after ten-year-old girl found dead near Birmingham

Revellers killed on October 7 at the Nova music festival

UN envoy says ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe Hamas committed rapes on October 7

The Spice Girls have released an anniversary video celebrating 30 years since their first auditions back in 1994

Spice Girls celebrate 30-year anniversary since first auditions in 1994 as they release behind-the-scenes video

The Lords have inflicted a series of defeats on thegovernment over Rishi Sunak's Rwanda plan

Government suffers series of defeats in Lords over Rishi Sunak's Rwanda bill

Stephen Bear has claimed he is on Jobseeker's Allowance.

Stephen Bear claims he is on ‘Jobseeker’s Allowance’ and can ‘only pay £10-a-week’ back from sex tape profits

Exclusive
Dawn Butler said she disagreed with Lord Walney's protest suggestions

Dawn Butler says government adviser's call for MPs not to meet with Palestine protesters is 'outrageous'

Congress of both houses of parliament at the Palace of Versailles

Bill approved in France that makes abortion a constitutional right

US airman pleads guilty to leaking national security secrets and military documents, facing up to 17 years in prison

US airman pleads guilty to leaking national security secrets and military documents, facing up to 17 years in prison

Firefighters battle a blaze in Texas

Texas struggles to contain wildfires as wind threatens to further their spread

An artist's depiction of Jack Teixeira in court

US guardsman pleads guilty to leaking military secrets

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump on Monday

Donald Trump says Supreme Court ruling that he cannot be kicked of presidential ballots 'brings US back together'
Germany accuses Russia of 'information war' following alleged military leak spilling UK military secrets to Kremlin

Germany accuses Russia of 'information war' following alleged leak spilling UK military secrets to Kremlin
Tony Green

Legendary darts commentator and Bullseye star Tony Green dies aged 85

George Galloway was sworn in as the MP for Rochdale on Monday.

George Galloway vows to ‘take chunks out of Labour’ as he’s sworn in as MP for Rochdale

King Harald pacemaker

Norwegian king’s health improving but he will need permanent pacemaker – palace

Trump-Fraud Lawsuit-Weisselberg

Former Trump chief financial officer pleads guilty to perjury

Star Trek episode 'banned' for 34 years after it predicted Irish reunification in 2024 following terror campaign

Star Trek episode 'banned' for 34 years after it predicted Irish reunification in 2024 following terror campaign
Rosemarie Mallett, Bishop of Croydon, says she hopes the investment fund can be "a catalyst to encourage other institutions to investigate their past and make a better future for impacted communities".

Calls for Church of England to raise £1 billion to address slavery legacy after £100 million deemed 'insufficient'
APTOPIX Haiti Violence

Haiti declares curfew as it tries to restore order after weekend jailbreak

Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost

Donald Trump cannot be kicked off presidential ballots, Supreme Court rules, handing Republican huge election boost

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Middleton family have previously described the businessman as the "black sheep of the family".

'Kate doesn’t need this stress': Princess' uncle 'read riot act by Middletons' amid Celebrity Big Brother rumour
Queen Camilla is taking some time off from her royal duties

Prince William and Princess Anne to step up as Queen Camilla 'jets off on holiday' in break from holding down royal fort
Kate will not return to her public duties until Easter

Royal aides slam 'madness of social media' as speculation over Kate's health continues

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit