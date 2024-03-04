Germany accuses Russia of 'information war' following alleged leak spilling UK military secrets to Kremlin

Germany accuses Russia of 'information war' following alleged military leak spilling UK military secrets to Kremlin. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Germany has accused Russia of an 'information war' after the head of the Luftwaffe purportedly spilled military secrets to Russia in a leaked recording.

Russian media allegedly intercepted information discussed by air force head Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz discussing how UK forces were delivering Strom Shadow missiles to Ukraine.

In the incredibly embarrassing security breach for Germany, Gerhartz had reportedly been speaking over off-the-shelf video conferencing software, instead of an encrypted line.

In the leaked conversation, Gerhartz revealed that British forces were "on the ground" in Ukraine and recounted how the UK and France were logistically delivering long-range air-launched cruise missiles to Ukraine, the Times reported.

Germany's defence minister has now accused Russia and Vladimir Putin of conducting an "information war" seeking to create divisions following the claimed leak.

Ingo Gerhartz, Inspector General of the German Air Force, welcomes German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to Holzdorf Air Base, October 12, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Boris Pistorius said: "The incident is much more than just the interception and publication of a conversation... It is part of an information war that Putin is waging.

"It is a hybrid disinformation attack. It is about division. It is about undermining our unity."

The leak, which is claimed to be a 38-minute conversation, came amid Germany's decision over whether to supply Ukraine with cruise missiles.

"If we're asked about delivery methods. I know how the British do this," the Lieutenant General is claimed to have said on the purported call.

"They always transport them in Ridgeback armoured vehicles. They have several people on the ground."

Gerhartz is also claimed to have discussed the training of Ukrainian soldiers and a potential missile strike by Kyiv on a Crimean bridge.

The UK Ministry of Defense has not commented on the matter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Kremlin, Moscow, December 27, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Russia has claimed the recording showed the West's direct involvement in the war, and subsequently summoned the German ambassador to the Kremlin.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for the Russian government, said it was not clear if the German armed forces were acting on their own or as part of state policy.

The Kremlin said they demanded and explanation from Germany.