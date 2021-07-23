'Get your freedom back': Gareth Southgate urges young people to get vaccinated

England manager Gareth Southgate said vaccines are the "best route" out of the pandemic. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Gareth Southgate has joined the campaign to encourage people across the country to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

The England manager said the reopening of society “rested on” young people having the jab and urged people not to “put it off any longer”.

“We know the last 18 months have been incredibly difficult for everybody,” said Mr Southgate.

“And there’s no doubt that the vaccination programme is our best route out of this problem, not only for us as a country but across the world.”

“So I just wanted to say how important it is, if you haven’t had your vaccine yet, to go and get it done.

“I know oldies like me have had both jabs so we can crack on with our lives, but for you younger ones especially it’s the chance for everything to open up, to get your freedom back.

“So much of that is going to rest on you having the vaccine.”

Mr Southgate also thanked fans for their support of the England team throughout Euro 2020, which saw them finish in second place behind Italy.

As of Friday July 23, more than 87 per cent of UK adults had received one dose of a coronavirus vaccination, and just under 70 per cent had received both.

But the total number of jabs given each day has been falling steadily over recent months.

There are a number of incentives for people to get jabbed.

From August 16, those who have received both vaccinations will not need to quarantine if told to self-isolate by the NHS app as long as they receive a negative test.

Plans for so-called ‘vaccine passports’ to be introduced in nightclubs are also in their early stages, and vaccines will soon be mandatory for care home workers in an attempt to ensure the safety of society’s most vulnerable.

Last week the Government confirmed that Covid-19 jabs will soon be rolled out to clinically vulnerable children over the age of 12 and those nearing their 18th birthday.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he had accepted the advice of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which has ruled out mass vaccination of healthy children for now.

The JCVI said it was not currently advising that children outside these groups receive a vaccine.

Fewer than 30 children have died of Covid-19 in the UK as of March, and the virus rarely causes severe disease in children without underlying health conditions.