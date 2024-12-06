Girl, 12, third child arrested on suspicion of arson over ex-Debenhams fire

Breaking News

A 12-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a former Debenhams in Kent.
Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A 12-year-old girl has become the third child to be arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze at a former Debenhams in Kent.

The blaze broke out on Guildhall Street in Canterbury on Monday night.

Two boys, both 15, have also been arrested on suspicion of arson.

One of the boys was bailed pending inquiries while the second, from Ashford, was released without charge.

Police said the 12-year-old girl was arrested on Wednesday and has now been released on bail pending inquiries.

Around 30 people from nine nearby flats were evacuated following the blaze.

One person received treatment for smoke inhalation from the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Eight fire engines and two height vehicles attended the scene. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by Tuesday afternoon and continued to work on the site until Wednesday afternoon.

Officers continue to appeal to anyone with relevant information to come forward and would like to thank those who have already done so.

Anyone who can assist enquiries is urged to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 03-0160.

