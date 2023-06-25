Girl, 15, dies after being pulled from the sea alongside teen boy

The child was taken out of the sea and airlifted to hospital yesterday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A teenage girl has died after being pulled from the sea and airlifted to hospital.

The unnamed child was taken out of the water at Cleethorpes Beach, Lincolnshire after 7.30pm on Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy was also rescued and has since been discharged.

The pair had been reported missing around 2pm, with a HM Coastguard helicopter and an RNLI lifeboat dispatched.

Flowers have since been left at the scene.

Beachgoers relax by the pier at Cleethorpes, Lincs. Picture: Alamy

Humberside Police Det Insp Nathan Reuben said: "Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the family at this incredibly difficult time. We ask that they are given the time and space to process this tragic news.

"The family is being supported by specially trained officers.

"We are working together with all the relevant agencies, including Humberside Fire and Rescue and the coastguard, to fully understand the circumstances of the tragic accident."