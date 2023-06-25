Man in his 20s killed after hot air balloon catches fire and falls to the ground

By Will Taylor

A man has been killed after a hot air balloon caught fire and crashed into the ground.

West Mercia Police said it was told at 6.20am that the craft came down near Ombersley in Worcestershire.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead by paramedics and his family is being supported by specialist officers.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

An eyewitness told Sky News: "There was a flash and what looked like a fireball coming from a blue balloon and it just dropped like a stone.

"My wife heard terrible screaming and then silence."

A hot air balloon festival was held on Friday and Saturday in Worcester, some seven miles away, but organisers said they could not comment at the time.

An accident near Ombersley, Worcestershire involving a balloon was reported to the AAIB this morning and we are deploying a team to the site. — AAIB (@aaibgovuk) June 25, 2023

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) has opened an investigation.

A spokesperson said: "We have a team on site and are beginning our investigation."

The British Balloon and Airship Club said it is supporting the AAIB investigation and sent its condolences.

A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time."