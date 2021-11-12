Glen de Vries: Man who flew to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

Glen de Vries after the Blue Origin flight on 13 October. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Glen de Vries, who was part of the Blue Origin flight to space with William Shatner last month, has died in a plane crash.

The businessman died in a small plane crash in New Jersey, according to multiple reports.

In a statement, Blue Origin said: "We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Glen de Vries.

"He brought so much life and energy to the entire Blue Origin team and to his fellow crewmates.

"His passion for aviation, his charitable work, and his dedication to his craft will long be revered and admired."

