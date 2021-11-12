Breaking News

Gmail, Google and YouTube down with thousands of users unable to access services

12 November 2021, 10:55 | Updated: 12 November 2021, 11:12

Thousands of frustrated users are unable to access their emails and the video streaming service
Thousands of frustrated users are unable to access their emails and the video streaming service. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Google, Gmail and YouTube have gone down for thousands of users.

It has left thousands of frustrated users unable to access their emails and the video streaming service.

Down Detector says it has received nearly 3,000 reports that Gmail is down, and over 1,000 saying that Google itself is not working.

It has also received over 350 reports that YouTube is currently experiencing an outage.

On its service page, Google said: "We are currently investigating an issue affecting user access to multiple services affecting users in Europe."

It reported service disruption to Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Chat, Google Groups and Google Meet.

The outages are not affecting all users of the platforms.

Updates to follow.

