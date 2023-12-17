Gove faces calls to answer MP questions after Michelle Mone names him over PPE scandal

17 December 2023, 22:24

Michelle Mone
Michelle Mone. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Michael Gove is facing calls to appear before MPs to answer questions over PPE firm Medpro after Baroness Michelle Mone admitted she stands to benefit from a deal between the Government and the firm.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Cabinet minister, who was chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster when the pandemic struck, was name-checked by Lady Mone in her first major broadcast interview since the scandal emerged.

Michelle Mone said in a BBC interview she stands to benefit from a contract between the government and the Covid equipment company PPE Medpro.

Read More: Michelle Mone admits she stands to benefit from £60 million Covid equipment profit

PPE Medpro was given government contracts worth over £200 million to supply protective equipment during the pandemic, after the Conservative peer recommended it to ministers.

Guests Arrive At The Laura Keunssberg Show
Guests Arrive At The Laura Keunssberg Show. Picture: Getty

She has previously denied links to the company which is under investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

Shadow Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds has now called on Mr Gove to answer questions following her claim.

In a letter to Mr Gove, he said: "This series of events has led to civil litigation and a National Crime Agency investigation. Yet these ongoing matters should not preclude you from addressing questions about your own involvement and the role of the Government.

"Events so far expose a shocking recklessness by the Conservative government with regard to public money, and a sorry tale of incompetence in relation to the so-called 'VIP Lane' for procurement during the pandemic."

Baroness Mone admitted on Sunday that she is a beneficiary of her husband Doug Barrowman's financial trusts, which hold around £60m of profit from the government deal.

She also said that denying her connection to Medpro was a mistake.

But Baroness Mone told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg that she and Mr Barrowman have been made scapegoats for wider failings in the government's handling of PPE requirements during Covid.

Michelle Mone 'admits involvement in VIP Lane PPE company' for first time

"If one day, if God forbid, my husband passes away before me, then I am a beneficiary, as well as his children and my children, so yes, of course," she said.

Baroness Mone said she did not mean to fool anyone, despite admitting the couple misled the press about their involvement.

"I did make an error in saying to the press that I wasn't involved," she said.

Michelle Mone
Michelle Mone. Picture: Alamy

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing. I wasn't trying to pull the wool over anyone's eyes, and I regret and I'm sorry for not saying straight out, yes, I am involved."

She said that the government and the NHS knew she was involved, and she had declared her interest with the Cabinet Office.

Baroness Mone, who was interviewed alongside her husband, recently told a YouTube documentary that they both would be cleared, arguing they have "done nothing wrong".

Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman
Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman. Picture: Getty

Baroness Mone, a lingerie entrepreneur, was made a Conservative peer in 2015 by David Cameron. She took a leave of absence from the House of Lords last year, saying she wanted to clear her name.

Millions of medical gowns supplied by PPE Medpro were never used, and the company is facing a civil claim from the department of health and social care. Baroness Mone said the gowns were supplied in line with the contract.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Outraged social media users have slammed a shopper who boasted of being nine legs of lambs in a deal at Sainasburys.

Shopper slammed as selfish for buying nine legs of lamb in couponing mega-deal at Sainsburys

Serbia Election

Serbia’s populists claim sweeping victory in country’s parliamentary election

William and Kate are reportedly considering not sending future king Prince George to Eton College and instead educating their first-born at his mother's alma mater Marlborough College.

William and Kate to buck tradition by 'not sending Prince George to Eton College'

The aftermath of an Israeli military raid on the Nur Shams refugee camp in the West Bank

Israel faces new ceasefire calls after hostage killings raise alarm over conduct

The comedian was pipped to the candidacy in the Green-held seat in the south-east by Tom Gray, a local music industry activist, according to The Argus newspaper in the city.

Trans comic Eddie Izzard loses bid to become Labour's candidate for Brighton Pavilion at next election

Israel Palestinians

Israel finds large tunnel at Gaza border, raising pre-war intelligence questions

Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea fired ballistic missile towards its eastern waters

Michelle Handforth has stepped down

Network Rail boss for train line where passengers were stranded quits

Russia Putin

Russia’s ruling party backs Putin’s re-election bid

Computer-generated image of how a launch could look at the site

UK's first vertical spaceport, owned by husband and wife team on remote Scottish island, gets lift-off

As well as the UK and Germany, The US has also expressed its discomfort over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties.

'We will fight to the end': Netanyahu says no ceasefire after David Cameron calls for 'sustainable' stop to Gaza war

Pope Francis delivers his weekly blessing

Pope’s 87th birthday closes year of efforts to reform Church and cement legacy

Israeli military vehicles inside the Gaza Strip

Israel presses ahead in Gaza as captive killings add to concern about conduct

Police are said to have missed an opportunity to send Alex Batty home

Alex Batty mystery deepens as French couple says teen lived on their farm as mum left to join 'spiritual communities'

File photo

Fire tears through Irish hotel where 70 migrants were due to be housed

Ukrainian servicemen

Russia and Ukraine launch drone attacks targeting air base and Black Sea coast

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oliver Dowden

UK will create more safe and legal routes for asylum seekers 'once numbers are under control', deputy PM says
File photo of a storm in Buenos Aires

At least 13 die amid 93mph-wind Argentina storm, as sports club roof collapses during roller-skating display
Alex Batty has now returned to the UK.

British teenager Alex Batty spends first night in UK as police to interview him to piece together missing six years
Ian Wright

Arsenal legend Ian Wright to 'step back' from Match of the Day after 26 years

Wes Streeting has vowed to reform the NHS

Labour's Wes Streeting vows to reform 'complacent' NHS as he warns spending risks becoming 'unsustainable'
Aleksandar Vucic

Serbia’s populists seek to further tighten grip on power in tense election

Michelle Mone

Michelle Mone admits she stands to benefit from £60 million Covid equipment profit

File photo of migrants heading to Europe

More than 60 dead after migrant boat headed for Europe capsizes in the Mediterranean

Matthew Perry died in October

Matthew Perry's ex calls for investigation into doctors after Friends star dies from acute effects of ketamine
Ms West said the cake was originally made for display purposes on her Instagram and TikTok

Baker goes viral after re-creating cottage from The Holiday in cake form

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

In her message Kate will say: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

Kate to introduce her carol service by thanking those helping babies and young children 'feel safe, valued and loved'
There had been previous hopes of rekindling the relationship between Harry and the Royal Family.

Prince Harry to spend Christmas away from 'Charles or William' after Endgame drama as others given first time invite
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their Christmas card for 2023. The image on the seasonal greeting card features and image of the couple at the Invictus Game in Dusseldorf, Germany

Harry and Meghan thank fans for 'all the support in 2023' as they release Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit