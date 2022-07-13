Breaking News

PM to stage confidence vote in own govt to stave off Starmer's efforts to push him out

13 July 2022, 12:42 | Updated: 13 July 2022, 14:05

Boris Johnson is combatting Labour's push to force a no confidence vote
Boris Johnson is combatting Labour's push to force a no confidence vote. Picture: Parliament.TV

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has tabled his own motion to ask MPs whether they have confidence in the Government, accusing Labour of ‘playing politics’ by trying to force a vote to push him out of office earlier than September 5.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

MPs were expected to debate and vote on the motion on Wednesday in a bid to force Mr Johnson’s immediate removal as Prime Minister – a move which could potentially lead to a snap election.

However, it was reported that Downing Street told the opposition party that they would not be given the time in the House of Commons for the debate and vote.

Labour claimed the move was "unprecedented", accusing the caretaker PM of an "abuse of power".

“Labour were given the option to table a straightforward vote of no confidence in the Government in keeping with contention, however they chose not to," said a spokesperson for the Government.

“To remedy this we are tabling a motion which gives the House the opportunity to decide if it has confidence in the Government.

“The Government will always allow time for appropriate House matters whilst ensuring that it delivers parliamentary business to help improve people’s everyday lives.”

It comes amid the Tory leadership race, which will see the first person get knocked out at 5pm today.

Listen live on Global Player

Eight contenders got through to the first ballot round, which requires them to secure at least 30 supporters to move forward.

Boris Johnson's successor will be confirmed on September 5, and he will formally resign to the Queen and leave Downing Street the following day.

The confidence vote will take place on Monday, but only giving MPs the opportunity to express confidence in the Government and not Mr Johnson.

He will open the debate ahead of the vote, the PM's press secretary confirmed.

She insisted Labour's own motion, which included the Commons not having confidence in the Prime Minister was "not good use of parliamentary time".

Read more: Lindsay Hoyle throws out two MPs in fiery start to Boris Johnson's post-resignation PMQs

Read more: Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet

The failure to win the confidence of the Commons could trigger a general election.

While it is unlikely Tories would bring down their own Government now that a leadership race is under way, Labour had been trying to put MPs on record for their support of Mr Johnson.

The opposition branded Mr Johnson's latest decision to run his own confidence motion as "bizarre".

It said the only reason for the Government tabling it was because it feared losing a vote on the original wording proposed.

A Labour spokesman said: "The motion that we tabled was in order, the clerks ruled it in order, we had precedent based on the 1965 vote of no confidence there was with Ted Heath and Harold Wilson.

"If the Government wants to table a different motion, that's obviously up to them.

"But what's clear is that the Government was concerned it would lose the vote on the motion that we had put forward, otherwise why are they putting forward this alternative motion on Monday?

"We look forward to the dozens of Conservative MPs who have already expressed no confidence in Boris Johnson in writing to vote accordingly next week because to do anything else would be brazen hypocrisy."

Labour could try to amend the motion to reflect the Opposition's original wording, which expressed no confidence in both the Government and Boris Johnson.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The remains of William "Bill" Long were found in 2019

Police investigate skeletal remains found in scrapyard alongside cowboy boots

A man died after drinking a whole bottle of Jaegermeister in just two minutes

Man dies after downing whole bottle of Jaegermeister in two minutes for a £10 bet

Ofgem has ordered energy suppliers to review direct debit accounts

Energy firms told to take 'immediate action' after Ofgem finds severe direct debit issues

Boris Johnson's first post-resignation PMQs got off to a fiery start

Lindsay Hoyle throws out two MPs in fiery start to Boris Johnson's post-resignation PMQs

R.Kelly is reportedly engaged to his alleged victim, Joycelyn Savage.

R Kelly 'got engaged to alleged victim Joycelyn Savage' before he was jailed for sex trafficking
The amber warning will be in place until the start of next week.

Met Office extends 'danger to life' weather warning and urges people to stay indoors

Mass demonstrations have broken out to oust the Sri Lankan government

Sri Lankan TV goes off air after protesters break into broadcaster's office

Priti Patel failed to answer MPs' questions after pulling out of the Committee hearing

'What on earth is going on?': Priti Patel cancels appearance at Home Affairs Committee

Grant Shapps has told LBC Rishi Sunak's tax cuts would be a matter of when, not if, if he became PM.

Rishi's tax cuts a matter of when, not if, says Shapps as he backs him for PM

Mr Zahawi said single-sex toilets help protect women.

Single-sex toilets are needed for safety of women, says Tory hopeful Nadhim Zahawi

Leaked CCTV has emerged of the Texas school shooting

Fury erupts as leaked Texas shooting CCTV shows police checking phones and using sanitiser

Nadhim Zahawi said it should be up to Sir Mo Farah whether police investigate his trafficking ordeal.

Police probe into Sir Mo Farah's childhood 'should be up to Mo,' says Zahawi

Zahawi said he would give Boris a Cabinet job

Tory leadership contender Nadhim Zahawi: I’d give Boris Johnson a job in my Cabinet

Abi Fisher's husband Matthew has been charged with her murder.

Husband charged with murder of 'wonderful' teacher, 29, found dead in undergrowth

The Duchess of Cornwall at The Oldie Luncheon, in celebration of her 75th Birthday

Camilla appears to poke fun at woke culture at event to mark 75th birthday

The adverts, which appeared in May, have been banned by the advertising watchdog.

Online dating ads offering chance to meet 'lonely' Ukrainian women banned by watchdog

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rishi Sunak has compared his economic policy to Margaret Thatcher as the Tory leadership contest narrows to eight candidates

Sunak vows to run economy like Thatcher as Tory leadership down to eight candidates
Tobias Ellwood has been accused of running over a bengal cat

Fury as Tory MP accused of 'running over cat and driving away' in constituency village
A pregnant woman claimed new US law meant her unborn baby was a passenger

Pregnant woman disputes carpool fine saying unborn child counts as person after Roe v Wade
Twitter says it has sued Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on the $44bn takeover

Twitter sues Elon Musk for pulling out of deal and accuses him of 'trashing' the company
Penny Mordaunt has clarified her trans stance after criticism

Tory leader candidate Penny Mordaunt clarifies trans stance after gender recognition controversy
Nadhim Zahawi speaks to Iain Dale

Zahawi tells teachers and nurses to 'be disciplined' amid calls for pay rise
A fire has broken out at a pub in Trafalgar Square

Londoners told to avoid Trafalgar Square as firefighters tackled huge pub fire
Mr Sunak and Ms Truss survived round one

Sunak and Truss clear first Tory leadership hurdle as eight candidates survive nominations
Baby stars in the Carina Nebula

Nasa releases stunning new images from James Webb Space Telescope
A report has found over 1,000 children were sexually exploited in Telford over three decades, party because of failings by West Mercia Police

Telford: 1,000 children sexually abused after police failed to probe due to racism fears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report

Nick Ferrari: 'Decent Asian families' let down by Telford abuse report
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/07 | Watch again

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher' says Matthew Parris

Liz Truss is 'a bit crackers' and 'pretending to be Thatcher', ex-Tory MP says
Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick
Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC
Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and going hunting for each other', says Andrew Marr

Tory MPs are 'dividing themselves into gangs and hunting each other', says Andrew Marr
Airport recruiter explains how Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos

Brexit staff shortages are causing travel chaos, explains aviation expert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 11/07 | Watch again

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London