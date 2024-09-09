Grandfather of Georgia high school shooting suspect Colt Gray demands death penalty for the 14-year-old's father

The maternal grandfather of the Georgia high school shooting suspect Colt Gray has called for the 14-year-old's father Colin Gray to face the death penalty. Picture: Getty

By Lauren Lewis

The maternal grandfather of the Georgia high school shooting suspect has called for the 14-year-old's father face the death penalty.

Colt Gray, 14, has been charged with murder over the killing of two students and two teachers at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, outside Atlanta, on Wednesday.

His father, Colin Gray, 54, is accused of second-degree murder for providing his son with a semiautomatic AR 15-style rifle.

The 14-year-old's maternal grandfather, Charles Polhamus, has blamed the shooting on his former son-in-law Colin Gray, and called for him to face the death penalty.

Polhamus, 81, told the New York Post: "Colt has to pay for what he did, but I’m telling you, he was driven, no question in my mind... he was driven by his father to do what he did. That’s as plain as I can put it, and I know I’m right.

"[Colin Gray] got what he deserved, too... he needs the death penalty."

Polhamus added: "Spending 11 years with that son of a b*tch screaming and hollering every day — it can affect anybody,”

He described Colin Gray as "evil" and said of the family "they couldn't, they didn't survive in it".

Polhamus went on: "Colt is like a lot of young kids these days with the tablets and some of the garbage they pull up, the blood and all the fighting.

"If you don’t think that has an impact on young kids, you’re missing the boat, and that was also part of Colt’s problem.

"It’s part of it — and living with a dysfunctional dad who was a screamer and a hollerer. No question about it. Prior to going through this, he was a good kid. I will preach that forever."

Speaking about his daughter Marcee, Polhamus said: "She is a good person and a mom. But I’m back to what I said about narcissists: They can change anybody. Marcee never did anything to Colt. All she did is help him out."

Colt Gray appeared in court on Friday wearing khaki trousers and a green shirt after being accused of killing students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and 53-year-old Christina Irimie.

Colin Gray's hearing on Friday came shortly after the court appearance for his son.

He will remain jailed without bail.

The dad allegedly bought his son an assault rifle for Christmas - just months after having received a visit from the FBI.

Colt Gray was escorted from the court in shackles, he will remain detained until his sentencing.

The judge then called him back to the courtroom to correct an earlier misstatement that his crimes could be punishable by death - because he is a juvenile, the maximum penalty he would face is life without parole.

The judge set another hearing for December 4.