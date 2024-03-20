Breaking News

Greggs bakeries across the UK are closed, as chain reports 'payment issues'

By Kit Heren

Greggs bakeries across much of the UK are closed, with disappointed customers sharing reports of IT issues.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

People in Manchester, London, Cardiff and Newcastle said that their local Greggs were closed. Others said they were open, but were only taking cash.

One person said: "Hey, why are all the Greggs stores shut in Cardiff with temporarily closed signs on, but staff are inside baking? What time will they be open today?

Another added: "Greggs in Westminster closed. Problem with tills. Is this Nationwide or just local?"

A third person said: "Greggs all closed due to technology issues."

Read more: Sainsbury's hit by 'technical issue' as supermarket warns 'majority' of customers will not receive online deliveries

Read more: McDonald's restaurants around the world unable to serve food after major system outage

A fourth reported that their local branch was cash only. "Sitting here with my coffee watching almost everyone have to walk out," they added.

Greggs said: "We are currently experiencing issues accepting payments in our shops.

"We are working to resolve this as soon as possible."

Greggs is the latest consumer giant to suffer IT problems in the UK. Tesco and Sainsbury's both had issues on Saturday, while McDonald's suffered outages on Friday.

Sainsbury's said on Saturday that it was experiencing a 'technical issue' which meant it would not be able to carry out the vast majority of its online deliveries for that day.

Meanwhile McDonald's customers in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Canada all complained about not being able to order.