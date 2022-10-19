Police searching for murder weapon used in shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine, find gun in cemetery

A gun that may be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been discovered. Picture: Family handout/Merseyside Police

By Emma Soteriou

A gun believed to be related to the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been found in a cemetery.

Police were called to West Derby Cemetery at around 1.15pm on Tuesday to a report of a gun and ammunition being found in a bag, Merseyside Police said.

Forensic tests are being carried out to determine the type of gun and whether it was used in the nine-year-old's murder.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was injured as a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into their home at about 10pm.

The gun that was discovered. Picture: Merseyside Police

Detective Inspector John Mullen from the Firearms Investigations Team said: "Every weapon we seize makes our communities safer, and this gun was stored with ammunition, which could have been used to cause serious harm.

"We will now conduct forensic work to establish if this is a weapon which has been used before and who has had it in their possession."

Police discovered the handgun and ammunition in a graveyard in West Derby, Liverpool. Picture: Merseyside Police

Detectives previously confirmed that a .38 revolver was the weapon that killed Olivia.

A second gun that was also fired, a Glock-type self-loading 9mm pistol, had been used in two previous attacks.

Charity Crimestoppers has offered a record £200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Olivia's killer.

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest at her home in Dovecot. Picture: Family handout

Thomas Cashman, 34, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, is accused of her murder and is due to stand trial in March.

It is estimated to last four weeks.

Anyone with information on the storage or use of firearms is asked to contact police @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 and we will take action.