Gwyneth Paltrow whispers 'I wish you well' to man she beat in high-profile court case over skiing collision

31 March 2023, 07:56

Gwyneth Paltrow said she wished Terry Sanderson well as she left the court
Gwyneth Paltrow said she wished Terry Sanderson well as she left the court. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Gwyneth Paltrow was seen leaning down and whispering "I wish you well" to the man she defeated in a legal dispute over a skiing collision as she left the courtroom.

Ms Paltrow was awarded one dollar after winning the high-profile civil court case against Terry Sanderson, who said she crashed into him while skiing.

Jurors found that the Oscar-winning actress was not at fault for the collision, which left the optometrist with several broken ribs and head injuries.

Ms Paltrow had denied the claim, and accused Mr Sanderson of crashing into her, resulting in her losing "half a day of skiing" with her family.

Following eight days of evidence and just over two hours of deliberation, jurors returned a verdict in favour of Ms Paltrow on Thursday, finding that Mr Sanderson was "100% to blame" for the collision.

She was awarded compensatory damages of a single dollar, but Mr Sanderson, 76, will have to cover both of their legal costs.

Read More: Gwyneth Paltrow awarded $1 after winning court case against man who said she crashed into him on ski slopes

As she left the court on Thursday, the Shakespeare in Love actress leaned down and touched her opponent's shoulder to give him her good wishes.

He appeared to thank her in response.

Read More: Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'lost half a day of skiing' in bizarre court testimony over horror crash

Read More: 'Is someone doing something perverted?': Gwyneth Paltrow says she feared ski collision was a sexual assault

Ms Paltrow previously said she felt "very sorry" for Mr Sanderson's health decline following the collision, but said she had not been "at fault" and said was the "victim".

During the trial, Ms Paltrow said she initially thought she was being sexually assaulted during the collision, which took place in Deer Valley, after feeling "a body pressing against me" and hearing "a strange grunting noise".

Gwyneth Paltrow has been awarded $1
Gwyneth Paltrow has been awarded $1. Picture: Alamy
Terry Sanderson
Terry Sanderson. Picture: Alamy

"I was confused at first and I didn't know exactly what was happening," Ms Paltrow said.

"It's a very strange thing to happen on a ski slope. I froze and I would say I got very upset a couple of seconds later.

She added: "[I thought] is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted?... my mind was going very quickly and trying to ascertain what was happening."

Ms Paltrow previously said she felt "very sorry" for his health decline following the incident, but maintained she had not been "at fault" and said she had been the "victim".

During closing arguments earlier on Thursday the court heard that Ms Paltrow faced a "ransom" for a "meritless claim", and that she had shown "courage" by attending court for the two-week trial.

Stephen Owens, representing Ms Paltrow, said the actress had sat in court for two weeks as a "punching bag" and had been "uncomfortable" during proceedings.

"It takes a lot of courage does it not?" he told the jury in his own closing argument.

"(Mr Sanderson's) life has been laid open - that's because of him. He hit her. He hurt her and he wants three million dollars for it.

"That's not fair. The easy thing for my client would have been to write a cheque and be done with it - but what does that tell her kids?

"It's wrong, it's actually wrong that he hurt her and he wants money from her." He added: "This is a meritless claim.

"You don't throw a three-million-dollar bombshell in the courtroom, call her (Gwyneth Paltrow) King Kong, and walk away. You shouldn't reward that.

"Gwyneth, who could have just paid it out, paid the ransom, (said) 'no I'm not doing that. I'm not going to have someone hurt me and then ask me for a lot of money. I'm not going to do it'."

In their closing arguments, Mr Sanderson's lawyers had said Ms Paltrow was "not a liar" but had been mistaken about what had happened.

Robert Sykes told jurors that the actress's views on the collision were "sincerely expressed" but incorrect. "Gwyneth is a good person. She is a good mother and she loves her children and she is passionate about things," he said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'We will root it out': Minister pledges after shocking report finds bullying and abuse widespread in fire service

Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, on Wednesday March 29 2023

Pope spends second night ‘serenely’ in hospital

Oscar Pistorius during a bail hearing in 2013

Reeva Steenkamp’s parents ‘will oppose parole for killer athlete Pistorius’

It turns out has browns might not belong on a plate of full English at all. according to one expert.

"What's next? Fish fingers? Kebab meat?": Hash browns don't belong in an English fry-up, expert says

The robbery took place on the Slough Trading Estate

Masked robbers steal £5 million after sneaking into cash depot strapped to bottom of truck and tying up helpless staff

Donald Trump faces a string of charges over a payment to Stormy Daniels

Who is Stormy Daniels and what is Donald Trump charged with? Accusations against the ex-president explained

Police closed off part of the road to investigate

One dead and two seriously hurt in 'head-on collision' in Bolton as locals call for action on road 'known for crashes'

Figures of Jesus undergoing restoration at the Arte Martinez workshop in Horche, central Spain

In Pictures: Spain gears up for colourful Easter street processions

Donald Trump is set to appear in court next week over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump parties at Mar-a-Lago mansion just hours after being told he faces '30 charges' over Stormy Daniels money

People stand around a structure built over an old temple well that collapsed as a large crowd of devotees gathered for the Ram Navami Hindu festival in Indore, India

Thirty-five bodies found inside well after collapse at Indian temple

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump expected to surrender next week following indictment

Rishi Sunak hailed the new deal

Rishi Sunak hails the UK joining Indo-Pacific bloc in Britain's biggest trade deal since Brexit

The News Agents said they were "chuffed to bits" with their win as they promised "more to come" for fans of the daily news podcast

'Chuffed to bits': The News Agents win Best Podcast at The Global Awards 2023 promising 'there's more to come'

Britain is set to be hit with winds of up to 70mph

Storm Mathis set to batter Brits with 70mph winds capable of inflicting 'structural damage' to buildings

Paul O'Grady with husband Andre Portasio

Paul O'Grady's husband shares poignant final photo of couple together on last holiday, as he thanks fans for support

Donald Trump is set to appear in court next week over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump 'to appear in court on Tuesday' facing '30 charges' over hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

Latest News

See more Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters

The key figures in Donald Trump’s indictment

Donald Trump

Donald Trump ‘indicted’ and set to be first ex-president to face criminal charge

Finland announced it planned to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Finland one step closer to joining NATO after Turkey ratifies accession

Disney is attempting to make sure Florida governor Ron DeSantis is unable to take control of theme park

King Charles dragged into 'woke' row between Disney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Former US president Donald Trump

Trump’s legal worries extend far beyond charges in New York

Turkish legislators vote in favour of Finland’s bid to join Nato at the parliament in Ankara

Turkey’s parliament ratifies Finland’s Nato membership

Terry Sanderson sued Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000 after a ski collision in 2016

Gwyneth Paltrow awarded $1 after winning court case against man who said she crashed into him on ski slopes
Las Vegas gunman's apartment

Las Vegas gunman who killed 60 was angry at treatment by casinos, says FBI

A New York grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump

Donald Trump to surrender after grand jury votes to indict him over hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels
All 44 fire and rescue services (FRSs) in England have documented racist, sexist and homophobic comments and behaviour

'Racist jokes and acting out rape': All fire services in England have recorded racism and sexism, report finds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit