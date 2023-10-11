'Hamas aren't freedom fighters they're terrorists like ISIS' Defence Secretary tells LBC after 'barbaric' attacks

11 October 2023, 08:39

'Hamas aren't freedom fighters they're terrorists like ISIS': Grant Shapps

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

"Hamas are terrorists, pure and simple, just like ISIS," Defence Secretary Grant Shapps tells LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Saturday, Hamas sent attackers across the border into Israel and fired thousands of rockets in an unprecedented incursion, which also saw a music festival targeted.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps hit out at Hamas, branding them "terrorists."

"As a Brit, our sense of justice transcends all of this. It's just so clear people who go out and do this sort of thing aren't somehow freedom fighters or militants or gunmen, they're pure and simple terrorists. They're like ISIS. They are murdering people for the sake of murdering civilians in a hateful, disgraceful, disgusting way, and I say that as a Brit and as a human being as well as a Jew."

Read more: 1,500 bodies of Hamas gunmen found as Israel says border is secured - with 'up to 150' hostages still in Gaza

Read more: Israeli woman Inbar Lieberman, 25, hailed a hero for leading defence of Nir Am kibbutz against advancing Hamas

Mr Shapps said the UK government was in communication with Israel on many levels and they have offered "help and support" to the country. Branding the attacks by Hamas as "absolute barbarism," the Defence Secretary said "innocent people in their hundreds" had been "slaughtered," with "babies being butchered and boys' heads being cut off."

"Even Holocaust survivors, who survived the Nazis, were taken off and murdered. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Israelis - they have every right to defend themselves."

Mr Shapps said he could not detail the support the UK was offering, "for obvious reasons."

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari
The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC
Thousands of IDF soldiers have been called up after the attacks
Thousands of IDF soldiers have been called up after the attacks. Picture: Alamy

Since the weekend's atrocities, Israel has cut Gaza off from deliveries of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies and has launched retaliatory air strikes on the 25-mile stretch, which is home to 2.3 million people.

At least 1,600 lives have already been claimed on both sides, and perhaps hundreds more.

Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are holding more than 150 soldiers and civilians hostage, according to Israel.

Tel Aviv has vowed a retaliation against Hamas that will "reverberate ... for generations", with its mobilisation of 360,000 reservists raising questions about whether it will order a ground invasion.

Yesterday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed to LBC that a "significant number" of British-Israeli nationals have been caught up in the conflict in Israel and Gaza.

At least two Britons were killed in the Hamas onslaught, with another feared dead and more missing.

Nathanel Young, 20, was serving in the Israeli army when he was killed during Hamas's charge.

Bernard Cowan, who grew up around Glasgow, also died.

Jack Marlowe, 26, who went to the same London school as Mr Young, is believed to be missing, while photographer Dan Darlington is feared dead.

A post from Mr Darlington's sister Shelley on social media said he was "murdered" at Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel.

His death has not been officially confirmed.

Mr Marlowe was providing security at the Supernova music festival in the desert near Kibbutz Re'im when the area was set upon by Hamas attackers.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Starmer was glitter-bombed at the start of his speech on Tuesday

'I was not going to let that idiot stop me': Keir Starmer says he was determined to carry on after speech glitter-bombing
Sir Keir Starmer said Israel has the right 'to do everything that it can' in the current conflict

Hamas' actions are 'terrorism' and Israel 'has the right to defend herself,' says Starmer as he defends Gaza siege

Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip

Israel strikes neighbourhood after neighbourhood in sealed-off Gaza

A firefighter is silhouetted by the flames of a forest fire on the outskirts of Villa Carlos Paz in Argentina

Evacuations under way in Argentina’s Cordoba province as wildfires spread

Afghans bury hundreds of people killed in an earthquake in Herat province

Afghanistan shaken by fresh earthquake

Hurricane Lidia in the Pacific Ocean approaching Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Mexico hit by ‘extremely dangerous’ hurricane

Inbar Lieberman led a group of residents to kill more than two dozen advancing terrorists

Israeli woman Inbar Lieberman, 25, hailed a hero for leading defence of Nir Am kibbutz against advancing Hamas

A man scaled the building to swap the flags

Protester scales Sheffield town hall and tears down Israeli flag before hoisting Palestine flag in its place

Emergency services are at the scene

Chaos at Luton Airport: Moment car park collapses in huge blaze as up to 1,200 cars damaged and all flights suspended

Up to 40 babies have been massacred by Hamas, Israel has said

Slaughter of the innocents: Israel vows to 'wipe out' Hamas after '40 babies and children massacred' in Kfar Aza

Suella Braverman has warned waving a Palestinian flag 'may not be legitimate'

Braverman says waving Palestinian flag 'may not be legitimate' as she urges cops to crack down on Hamas support in UK

Five passengers were killed in a "catastrophic implosion" in June

Final parts of Titan sub discovered by US coastguard in follow-up mission months after five killed in tragic implosion

George Santos

George Santos faces new charges that he stole donor IDs

TikTok Lawsuit Utah

Utah sues TikTok over ‘addictive and destructive social media habits’

FTX Bankman Fried

Star witness says FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to become US president

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Trump’s civil fraud trial resumes with former finance chief giving evidence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Titanic tourist vessel missing

US coastguard recovers presumed human remains in parts of Titan submersible

Emergency services are at the scene

Huge blaze rips through Luton Airport terminal car park

Biden United States Israel Palestinians

Biden condemns Hamas for ‘sheer evil’ in attack on Israel

Mexico Tropical Weather

Hurricane Lidia takes aim at Mexico’s Puerto Vallarta resort

Holly Willoughby has been at the centre of a number of stories in the last 12 months

From Schofield controversy to 'murder plot': Inside Holly's 'year from hell' as presenter quits This Morning
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel

Joe Biden labels Hamas attacks 'act of sheer evil' as he pledges support for Israel

Obit Oldest Skydiver

104-year-old Chicago woman dies days after skydive record attempt

Israeli ambassador speaks of Hamas 'war crimes', telling Iain Dale 'Western civilisation should realise this is a clear cut case'

'This is clear cut': Israeli ambassador to UK labels Hamas 'barbaric terrorists' as she accuses group of war crimes
Germany Musk

EU digital chief warns Musk over misinformation on X about Israel-Hamas war

A second October 'mini-heatwave' is on the way

Exact date Brits to bathe in second October 'mini-heatwave' - but not before torrential rain hits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked
Nick and Professor

'Wiping out Gaza will not result in peace': Leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign airs concerns for the future of the Israel-Palestine conflict
A caller in Israel gave her account of events.

‘It's never happened before, it’s terrifying’: Tel Aviv caller gives first-hand account of Hamas airstrikes in Israel
Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit