Harry lands in UK and sets aside royal rift to see King Charles who remains 'very positive' about shock cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry has reportedly landed back in the UK to urgently see his father King Charles, after the monarch personally informed his son of his cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Prince Harry has landed back in the UK to urgently see his father King Charles, after the monarch personally informed his son of his cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Duke of Sussex landed alone at London Heathrow this afternoon after an 11-hour overnight flight from LAX, according to reports.

Two blacked-out Range Rovers - thought to be transporting the duke - have been spotted making their way from Heathrow towards central London, flanked by a police convoy.

Harry's wife Meghan and their two children Archie and Lilibet have stayed at their Montecito mansion in California. It's still unknown if the family will join Harry as he rushes to be by his father's side.

Flowers delivered to Clarence House after king's cancer diagnosis

The Duke was earlier seen arriving at the private terminal at LAX in his personal black Range Rover.

Flood warnings and extreme weather currently battering California are thought to have delayed the duke from flying home and rushing to his father's side.

It comes after the King returned to London from Sandringham to begin his cancer treatment. The Royal Standard has been raised over Buckingham Palace indicating the King is in London. He normally stays at Clarence House when in the capital.

Harry and Charles in 2019. Picture: Getty

Read More: King Charles' diagnosis 'shows that anyone can get cancer' says monarch's former press secretary

Follow Live: King Charles suspends public duties as Buckingham Palace announces cancer diagnosis

King Charles informed Harry of his illness over the phone, in what is said to have been a warm conversation, before the formal announcement was made by Buckingham Palace yesterday.

It is unknown where Prince Harry will reside during his time in the UK as he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage last year.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday evening at 6pm that Charles had cancer.

He does not have prostate cancer, although the disease was discovered during treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

No details have been shared on the kind of cancer the king has, the stage of the cancer, or his prognosis.

Charles and Harry's relationship has been strained in recent years, as the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from being senior royals in early 2020.

Natasha Clark and Nick discuss the latest on Kings' cancer diagnosis

But Harry and Meghan are earlier said to have sent get well messages to King Charles as he entered treatment for his enlarged prostate last month.

Charles is thought to have told his children earlier than the public announcement was made.

Some have speculated that a 'silver lining' of Charles' diagnosis may be that it brings him and William closer with Harry again.

Read More: King Charles diagnosed with cancer, as he postpones public duties to begin immediate treatment

Read More: Will King Charles' cancer diagnosis bring his sons together? William to step up duties as Harry rushes back to UK

Harry, William and Charles in 2014. Picture: Getty

Ingrid Seward, a royal commentator, told LBC's Andrew Marr that "often it takes an illness, or a death, to solder these very tricky family relationships.

"But of course the death of the Queen didn't solder it together, but perhaps the worry of their father will - but I really find it very difficult to speculate."

Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, said that he had "no doubt" that the King's' diagnosis would bring the family closer together again.

He added: "I know how much [Harry] loves his father, so it doesn't surprise me if he's returning to the UK."