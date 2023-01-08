Prince Harry ate Nando's chicken and took laughing gas as Meghan gave birth to Archie

8 January 2023, 09:28

Harry says he ate Nando's chicken and took laughing gas during Archie's birth
Harry says he ate Nando's chicken and took laughing gas during Archie's birth. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry was on laughing gas and eating Nando;s chicken at the birth of his son Archie.

The Duke of Sussex said he needed them to keep calm as Meghan was in labour at London's Portland Hospital in 2019.

In his bombshell memoir Spare – rife with controversial allegations and extremely personal details – he recounts how Meghan was bouncing on a purple ball while he lit the room with electric candles and put a photo of Princess Diana up.

"Meg was so calm. I was calm too," he recalls.

"But I saw two ways of enhancing my calm. One: Nando's chicken (brought by our bodyguards). Two: A canister of laughing gas beside Meg's bed. I took several slow, penetrating hits.

Read more: 'I swear on Mummy's life!': William 'grabbed at Harry' in furious row after Prince Philip's funeral

"Meg, bouncing on a giant purple ball, a proven way of giving Nature a push, laughed and rolled her eyes. I took several more hits and now I was bouncing too."

He ended up having to apologise after using it all up when medics tried to give some to Meghan.

He describes how doctors gave Meghan an epidural for her pain and the music the couple had on was switched off.

"Whoa. Vibe change," he says, describing how they both cried with joy after Archie's birth following a fear he might have got tangled up in the umbilical cord.

Read more: No more happy families: Prince Harry 'written out of King Charles's coronation'

Describing the birth of his daughter Lilibet in 2021, he jokes that he didn't touch any laughing gas because none was at hand.

Spare, which is due out on January 10, has contained a series of high-profile claims and accusations.

He has documented rows with William which became physical and personal stories, including how he lost his virginity in a field near a busy pub.

