MPs to vote on Palestine protest organisers Hizb ut-Tahrir being declared terrorists after call for 'jihad'

15 January 2024, 14:36 | Updated: 15 January 2024, 14:45

Hizb ut-Tahrir chief Abdul Wahid pictured last year. The group could be banned in the UK
Hizb ut-Tahrir chief Abdul Wahid pictured last year. The group could be banned in the UK. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

James Cleverly has declared that Hizb ut-Tahrir, one of the organisers of the pro-Palestine protests, are a terrorist group.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Home Secretary has laid a draft order before Parliament to designate the Islamic political party as terrorists.

If the MPs' vote passes on Friday it will be a criminal offence to belong to, invite support for and publicly display material in a public place in a way that arouses suspicion of membership or support for the group. Some offences could be punishable by 14 years in prison.

Hizb ut-Tahrir has been among the organisers of the huge pro-Palestine protests that have taken place in central London on many Saturdays since the war between Israel and Hamas began. It is not one of the major coalition of groups that have organised protests backing Palestine.

Several protesters have been arrested on suspicion of anti-Semitic offences and over support for Hamas, who are a proscribed terror group in the UK.

Read more: Government to probe why Met Police concluded 'jihad' chant and 'Muslim armies' signs at Palestine demo were lawful

Read more: Nick Ferrari condemns the Met's 'lacklustre' response to Jihad chants at pro-Palestinian rally

Protesters hold large banners at the front of the protest saying 'Muslim Armies Rescue the People of Palestine' as a speaker addresses the crowd at a Hizb ut-Tahrir protest in November
Protesters hold large banners at the front of the protest saying 'Muslim Armies Rescue the People of Palestine' as a speaker addresses the crowd at a Hizb ut-Tahrir protest in November. Picture: Alamy

The government said that Hizb ut-Tahrir supports Hamas and praised the October 7 attacks on Israel. Hizb ut-Tahrir has said that it supports the Palestinian people, but not Hamas.

The group were heard calling for "jihad" in a London protest in November. Police said they did not arrest anyone over the cry because "jihad" does not necessarily mean violence.

Banners bearing the group's name were also seen on the protest with a slogan calling for "Muslim armies" to "liberate the people of Palestine".

Hizb ut-Tahrir advocates for a global Islamic caliphate, although it does not support ISIS. The group was founded in 1953 and has tens of thousands of members around the world.

Supporters chant with speakers holding placards calling for Muslim Armies to liberate Palestine, one raises his fist in defiance
Supporters chant with speakers holding placards calling for Muslim Armies to liberate Palestine, one raises his fist in defiance. Picture: Getty

Hizb ut-Tahrir has been banned in many countries, including Germany, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and several Arab states.

The British government has pushed for the group to be designated terrorists previously. Experts said that although the group were homophobic and anti-Semitic, they did not advocate violence.

The group's leader Abdul Wahid works as an NHS GP under a different name.

Nick Ferrari condemns the Mets response to Jihad chants

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: "Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks.

"Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites supports for them will face consequences.

"It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir’s ability to operate as it currently does."

Home Secretary James Cleverly has called for Hizb ut-Tahrir to be banned
Home Secretary James Cleverly has called for Hizb ut-Tahrir to be banned. Picture: Alamy

LBC has contacted Hizb ut-Tahrir for comment.

The group said in a December statement, amid calls for the group to be banned: "The call to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir for its honourable stance towards its oppressed brothers and sisters, and carrying Islam as a beacon of hope for humanity, is a sign of the desperation within the dictatorial agent states of the West in the Islamic World.

"These agents of the West exist to prevent the return of Islam and the Call to the Truth. However, any form of persecution or ban will not prevent it from continuing its noble work."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Morgan was due to be thrown out of the UK in November last year before plans for his deportation were thwarted by protesters

Jamaican gangster with firearm convictions dodged deportation after "ill-informed do-gooders" staged mutiny on plane

Houthi rebels

Missile fire strikes ship off coast of Yemen in Gulf of Aden – UK officials

Gaza wreckage

UN agencies warn of famine and disease in Gaza and urge faster aid arrivals

Breaking
Houthis have been attacking shipping as they claim it's support for Gaza and Hamas

Missile hits ship south of Yemen days after British and US airstrikes destroyed Houthi sites

Naval vessel

Yemen’s Houthi rebels fire missile at US warship in Red Sea

William's fury at Harry's 'blatant attack' on Kate

William's fury over Harry's 'lowest of the low' attack on Kate

Tractor demo in Berlin

Farmers drive thousands of tractors into Berlin in fuel subsidy cuts protest

Ashley Singh and Sophie Bruyea have been sentenced for taking £250,000 from gym-goers' lockers

Couple stole £250,000 from gym-goers’ lockers and flaunted lavish lifestyles on social media

Josef Fritzl could be let out on parole

Josef Fritzl could be freed from jail soon 'and thinks he is a pop star' as psychiatrist insists he his now 'harmless'

Elon Musk

World could see its first trillionaire within 10 years, Oxfam says

A baby pygmy hippo

Strike the pose: First photoshoot for rare male pygmy hippo at Czech zoo

Joelinton posted on Instagram after his break-in

Newcastle star Joelinton breaks silence after break-in at family home leaves Brazil midfielder 'shaken'

The Pope

Pope acknowledges same-sex blessings row but insists: ‘Lord blesses everyone’

The aftermath of the attack on Monday

One killed and 17 injured in double terror attack after car-ramming and mass stabbing near Tel Aviv

Commuters and passengers at Waterloo during Aslef strikes in December

Fresh series of strikes announced by train drivers' union - see full list of dates

Prince Andrew's biggest regret was that he did not denounce the photograph of him with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew's 'biggest regret' was failing to denounce 'fake photo' with Virginia Giuffre

Latest News

See more Latest News

Narges Mohammadi

Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi handed additional prison term in Iran

The Sherlock star is said to be “furious” after learning that she will not be invited to take part in the live tour, covering 21 dates next year

Amanda Abbington 'snubbed' by Strictly bosses after star fails to make cut for live tour

Russian plane

Ukraine claims it shot down two Russian command and control aircraft

Winter weather

Arctic freeze continues to blast huge areas of US with sub-zero temperatures

An armed police officer shoots the dog dead

Armed police shoot dead dog on west London street after it killed another animal

Rolando Alvarez

Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Alvarez and 18 priests arrive in Rome after release

Sagiv Jehezkel

Israeli football player charged with inciting hatred during match in Turkey

The attacker was caught on CCTV wearing a distinctive yellow hoodie

Police hunt cyclist after woman grabbed 'inappropriately' while walking down east London high street
Indonesia Volcano

Indonesia evacuates 6,500 people after volcano spews clouds of ash

Girls were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years

Children 'left at mercy' of grooming gangs for years in Rochdale as dozens of men still deemed a potential risk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF

Queen 'was furious after Harry and Meghan said she gave blessing to naming of Lilibet', new book claims
The idea of making Charles regent was given 'serious thought'

'Secret summits' took place to make Charles regent during Queen Elizabeth's final years

Kate did not travel with Prince William to see the Queen on the day she died

The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral on day Queen Elizabeth died

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit