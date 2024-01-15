MPs to vote on Palestine protest organisers Hizb ut-Tahrir being declared terrorists after call for 'jihad'

Hizb ut-Tahrir chief Abdul Wahid pictured last year. The group could be banned in the UK. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

James Cleverly has declared that Hizb ut-Tahrir, one of the organisers of the pro-Palestine protests, are a terrorist group.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Home Secretary has laid a draft order before Parliament to designate the Islamic political party as terrorists.

If the MPs' vote passes on Friday it will be a criminal offence to belong to, invite support for and publicly display material in a public place in a way that arouses suspicion of membership or support for the group. Some offences could be punishable by 14 years in prison.

Hizb ut-Tahrir has been among the organisers of the huge pro-Palestine protests that have taken place in central London on many Saturdays since the war between Israel and Hamas began. It is not one of the major coalition of groups that have organised protests backing Palestine.

Several protesters have been arrested on suspicion of anti-Semitic offences and over support for Hamas, who are a proscribed terror group in the UK.

Read more: Government to probe why Met Police concluded 'jihad' chant and 'Muslim armies' signs at Palestine demo were lawful

Read more: Nick Ferrari condemns the Met's 'lacklustre' response to Jihad chants at pro-Palestinian rally

Protesters hold large banners at the front of the protest saying 'Muslim Armies Rescue the People of Palestine' as a speaker addresses the crowd at a Hizb ut-Tahrir protest in November. Picture: Alamy

The government said that Hizb ut-Tahrir supports Hamas and praised the October 7 attacks on Israel. Hizb ut-Tahrir has said that it supports the Palestinian people, but not Hamas.

The group were heard calling for "jihad" in a London protest in November. Police said they did not arrest anyone over the cry because "jihad" does not necessarily mean violence.

Banners bearing the group's name were also seen on the protest with a slogan calling for "Muslim armies" to "liberate the people of Palestine".

Hizb ut-Tahrir advocates for a global Islamic caliphate, although it does not support ISIS. The group was founded in 1953 and has tens of thousands of members around the world.

Supporters chant with speakers holding placards calling for Muslim Armies to liberate Palestine, one raises his fist in defiance. Picture: Getty

Hizb ut-Tahrir has been banned in many countries, including Germany, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and several Arab states.

The British government has pushed for the group to be designated terrorists previously. Experts said that although the group were homophobic and anti-Semitic, they did not advocate violence.

The group's leader Abdul Wahid works as an NHS GP under a different name.

Nick Ferrari condemns the Mets response to Jihad chants

Home Secretary James Cleverly said: "Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks.

"Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites supports for them will face consequences.

"It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir’s ability to operate as it currently does."

Home Secretary James Cleverly has called for Hizb ut-Tahrir to be banned. Picture: Alamy

LBC has contacted Hizb ut-Tahrir for comment.

The group said in a December statement, amid calls for the group to be banned: "The call to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir for its honourable stance towards its oppressed brothers and sisters, and carrying Islam as a beacon of hope for humanity, is a sign of the desperation within the dictatorial agent states of the West in the Islamic World.

"These agents of the West exist to prevent the return of Islam and the Call to the Truth. However, any form of persecution or ban will not prevent it from continuing its noble work."