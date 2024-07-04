Breaking News

'Obsessed' security guard found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby

Security guard Gavin Plumb has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A security guard has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby.

Security guard Gavin Plumb, 37, was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Ms Willoughby.

A jury dismissed Plumb's defence that his plans were a "mere fantasy".

Plumb developed an "obsession" with the star over a number of years and assembled an "abduction kit" - complete with handcuffs and metal cable ties - to help carry out his attack.

The jury unanimously convicted him of soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap.

Plumb slowly shook his head and looked down at the floor as the verdicts were read out. He then reportedly began to weep as he left the court.

The father-of-two has two previous convictions for attempted kidnap, for trying to abduct two women off a train and two for false imprisonment after he held two 16-year-old girls at knifepoint.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, jurors heard that his sexual motive was clear in his "appalling messages" to others online.

The defendant, who adopted the user name Big Bear to chat to others about his plot online, appeared to formulate his fantasy as early as 2011 - googling the phrase "how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebs".

