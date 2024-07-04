Breaking News

'Obsessed' security guard found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder TV presenter Holly Willoughby

4 July 2024, 15:00 | Updated: 4 July 2024, 15:33

Security guard Gavin Plumb has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby.
Security guard Gavin Plumb has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

A security guard has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Security guard Gavin Plumb, 37, was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of masterminding a plot to kidnap, rape and murder Ms Willoughby.

A jury dismissed Plumb's defence that his plans were a "mere fantasy".

Plumb developed an "obsession" with the star over a number of years and assembled an "abduction kit" - complete with handcuffs and metal cable ties - to help carry out his attack.

The jury unanimously convicted him of soliciting murder and inciting rape and kidnap.

Plumb slowly shook his head and looked down at the floor as the verdicts were read out. He then reportedly began to weep as he left the court.

Read more: 'Obsessed' security guard accused of plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby 'gained sexual arousal from plans'

Read more: Moment security guard accused of plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby is arrested at home in police raid

The father-of-two has two previous convictions for attempted kidnap, for trying to abduct two women off a train and two for false imprisonment after he held two 16-year-old girls at knifepoint.

At Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, jurors heard that his sexual motive was clear in his "appalling messages" to others online.

The defendant, who adopted the user name Big Bear to chat to others about his plot online, appeared to formulate his fantasy as early as 2011 - googling the phrase "how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebs".

More updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rebecca Joynes, 30, was today jailed for six-and-a-half years for grooming two youngsters from the age of 15.

Moment paedophile teacher Rebecca Joynes, 30, is left reeling as police tell her she is being arrested for grooming boy

Easyjet plane waiting on the apron at Gatwick airport

EasyJet flight from Gatwick to Tenerife forced to U-turn mid-journey after experiencing 'technical issue'

Rebecca Joynes was pictured arriving at court on Thursday with her father covering her face with a coat.

Sex predator teacher Rebecca Joynes who slept with two underage boys jailed for six-and-a-half years

Benidorm police have warned holidaymakers to respect the thin blue lines found on the sand

Benidorm police warn holidaymakers over little known safety rule on local beaches as 'SOS' issued

Rebecca Joynes arrives at court shielded by her father

Paedo teacher Rebecca Joynes shielded by father as she arrives at Manchester court ahead of sentencing

Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria arrive at a polling station in London. (R) Rishi Sunak casting his vote on Thursday morning with wife Akshata Murty.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak cast their votes as UK goes to the polls

A leaked video showed Mr Trump calling Mr Biden a 'broken-down pile of crap'.

Trump lashes out at Biden as ‘broken-down pile of crap’ as he claims US president has 'just quit' in leaked video

Jay Slater could be alive, a private investigator has claimed

Jay Slater could be alive ‘drinking rainwater and eating plants’, says investigator as he urges family ‘not to give up’

Exclusive
Gary and Kate Linke were scammed out of nearly £60,000

'We lost £60k to a scammer we genuinely thought was our son, then the bank - then the police'

Cristiano Ronaldo against Slovenia earlier this week

Cristiano Ronaldo accused of ‘ambush marketing’ after promoting £229 wristband following Slovenia game

Rishi Sunak casting his vote on Thursday morning with wife Akshata Murty. Right, the two party leaders

Britain goes to the polls in historic vote as Rishi Sunak casts ballot

Temperatures are expected to rise from next week

Exact date temperatures to hit 28C in second summer heatwave as temperatures to rise from next week

Joe Biden has denied reports he is planning to pull out of the race

Biden insists he’s staying in the race despite reports he told allies he has ‘days to save campaign’

The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

A British man who was with Jay Slater before he vanished insists 'he left house alive'

British man, 31, who was with missing Jay Slater at Airbnb before he vanished insists 'he left house alive'

Sir Mark Cavendish took a record-breaking 35th career Tour de France stage win

Mark Cavendish celebrates with family as he claims record 35th stage victory at Tour de France

Latest News

See more Latest News

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'could walk free next year'

Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner 'could walk free in months' - after arrest warrant lifted
x

Jay Slater's dad breaks silence with heartbreaking question about whereabouts of missing teenage son
Jay Slater's mother has revealed how she will use the money raised to find her son

Jay Slater's mother reveals how she will use £48,000 crowdfunder to support TikTok sleuths in search for missing son
Police are "making enquiries" after Antonya Cooper said she gave her cancer-stricken son a dose of morphine more than 40 years ago

Police 'making enquiries' after mother admits helping end life of terminally ill son 40 years ago
Labour may have to raise inheritance tax, an adviser to Rachel Reeves has warned

Labour may have to hike inheritance tax or raid pensions in 'unpopular' move, Rachel Reeves' adviser admits
Kitson's Butchers, Northallerton High Street

What's in Rishi Sunak's traditional Election Pie, ahead of his possible last supper as Prime Minister?
Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the 'humanoids' had 'come in peace'.

Bizarre moment police pull over ‘UFO’ for traffic offence in ‘out of this world’ encounter

Andy Murray is teaming up with Emma Raducanu for the mixed doubles

Andy Murray teams up with Emma Raducanu for mixed doubles in final Wimbledon appearance

A man who strangled his wife for having an online affair before has been found guilty of murder

Husband who strangled wife and dumped her in river after TikTok affair found guilty of murder
Airline bosses have warned non-EU travellers could face delays at some EU airports due to new post-Brexit rules.

British holidaymakers face EU travel chaos as dozens of airports 'unprepared' for post-Brexit fingerprint rules

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves
Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit