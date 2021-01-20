Home Secretary: UK relationship with USA will be stronger under Biden

By Kate Buck

Home Secretary Priti Patel has told LBC that the UK-US special relationship will be "stronger than ever" with Joe Biden as President.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari, Ms Patel said: "I think the relationship will be stronger than ever, our relationship will go from strength to strength.

"We as two big democracies, big on democratic values and as leading global institutions will continue to work to confront many, many challenges that we face internationally and the Prime Minister has already been in touch with the President-Elect and we're clear that we look forward to building on the very special relationship that our two countries have."

Biden is set to be sworn in as US President later today, follow our live blog for all the latest updates.

Boris Johnson has also said he is "looking forward" to working to working closely with Biden.

The Democrat will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in Washington DC on Wednesday amid heightened security following the siege of the Capitol building by pro-Trump supporters on 6 January.

Read more: Trump says his political movement 'is just beginning' in farewell speech

Explained: How to watch Biden’s inauguration in UK from start time to TV schedule

In a statement ahead of the quadrennial ceremony, Mr Johnson said he intended to work "hand in hand" with the incoming US leader on promoting the two countries' shared goals.

However, the prime minister is faced with shaking off suspicion from some influential Democrats who see him as a "Trump clone" - a description that he is keen to shed.

In his statement, the UK leader pointed to the continuing common interests the UK and the US share on defence, security and "defending democracy".

He also highlighted Britain's upcoming role in chairing the G7 summit in Cornwall and the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow - both priorities for the new administration, as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Johnson said: "I warmly congratulate Joe Biden on his historic inauguration as 46th president of the United States and look forward to working closely with his new administration as we defeat Covid and build back better from the pandemic.

"In our fight against Covid and across climate change, defence, security and in promoting and defending democracy, our goals are the same and our nations will work hand in hand to achieve them.

"I look forward to welcoming him to Carbis Bay for the G7 and Glasgow for Cop as we join forces to protect our planet.

"Only through international cooperation can we truly overcome the shared challenges which we face."

More to follow...