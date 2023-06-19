Girl killed in suspected murder-suicide alongside parents and brother 'had been missing from school for four days'

19 June 2023, 06:01 | Updated: 19 June 2023, 06:41

All four members of the Wlodarczyk family were found dead in a property in Hounslow on Saturday
All four members of the Wlodarczyk family were found dead in a property in Hounslow on Saturday. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A girl who was killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Friday had been missing from school for four days, a neighbour has claimed.

Michal and Monika Wlodarcyzk, both 39, were found dead at an address in Hounslow alongside their children Maja, 11, and three-year-old Dawid.

Police were called just after 3pm on Friday to concerns over occupants of a house in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, Metropolitan Police said.

Officers forced their way into the home on Saturday and found the bodies of the four inside.

Mum Monika plays on the beach with daughter Maja days before they died
Mum Monika plays on the beach with daughter Maja days before they died. Picture: Social media

A neighbour whose son was a classmate of Maja said that Maja had not gone to school since Monday, which was unusual for her.

The unnamed mother said: 'I know the family, I was each day going to school, the daughter would go in front of me - my son is in the same school, same class.

"My son said that Monday she had gone to school and she went with him, Tuesday she didn't come," she told the Mail.

"Wednesday and Thursday she didn't come, we had a course where people were outside of school but she didn't come to school. She went only Monday. The school have activities outside school so it was outside.

"My son said that he had a conversation with some staff in school about why she didn't come, they said that they were going to call the family or something.

Maja is pictured with her baby brother Dawid in an old picture
Maja is pictured with her baby brother Dawid in an old picture. Picture: Social media

"Staff in school had that conversation, they talked about her and why she didn't come. In the WhatsApp with the children, my son is in it, they all talk about school. They talked about Maja. My son he feels really scared.

"I don't know if [the school] called the police. They said tomorrow there would be an event about it, what's happening. I am so worried, I couldn't sleep yesterday night thinking of the children, thinking how can this situation happen with children.

"In Year 5 when they would leave for school she would go with my son, the same way.

"She was very responsible, she would close the door after herself. She is a responsible lady - she'd take her bike, she'd go to school on her own. I was shocked when I heard it, I said Mashallah [God has willed it in Arabic].

"I was shocked, each day we meet, me and her mother - sometimes they are in front of me, I have to pass or I am in front and they have to pass. But we never talked. I never see the father, but the mum and children and I saw them each day because I saw them on the way to school. So it was hard to hear that."

A man lays flowers at the scene
A man lays flowers at the scene. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, policing commander in west London, said at the scene: "I believe we know who they are - four members of the same family - however, urgent enquiries are ongoing to locate and inform their next of kin and it would be inappropriate for me to name them at this time.

"Post-mortem examinations are now being arranged."

Forensic investigators arrived at the flat in Hounslow and could be seen gathered around the entrance to the building, with some wearing face masks and gloves.

Chief Superintendent Wilson said on Saturday: "Our investigation is at a very early stage, and based on our initial inquiries, we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident.

"I know the shock and distress that this terrible incident will cause among the community in Hounslow and beyond."I can assure local people that specialist officers are working to establish exactly what happened and I will provide further information as soon as I can."

