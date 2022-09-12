How to pay your respects at the Queen's lying in state

12 September 2022, 05:55 | Updated: 12 September 2022, 06:07

The Queen will lie in state later this week
The Queen will lie in state later this week. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Details have been published on how the public can attend the Queen's lying in state.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People have been warned to expect long queues and be prepared to stand for many hours through the night, with millions expected to want to pay their respects in London.

Here's all the information mourners need to know.

Pallbearers carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh on Sunday where it will lie in rest for a day
Pallbearers carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh on Sunday where it will lie in rest for a day. Picture: Alamy

What exactly is meant by the term "lying in state"?

Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.

During the formal occasion, the closed coffin is placed on view, as thousands of people queue to file past and pay their respects.

Read more: Grieving Princess Anne comforted by Sophie Wessex as Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh ahead of first public visits

Watch: Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

When and where will the Queen lie in state?

The late monarch's lying in state in Westminster Hall opens to the public at 5pm on Wednesday.

It will be open 24 hours a day until it closes at 6.30am on Monday September 19 - the day of the Queen's funeral.

The Queen's coffin has arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday, and will travel to London on Wednesday
The Queen's coffin has arrived in Edinburgh on Sunday, and will travel to London on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Where is Westminster Hall?

Westminster Hall, which dates back to 1099, is in the Palace of Westminster and is the oldest building on the Parliamentary estate.

It forms part of the Westminster Unesco World Heritage Site and the UK Parliament website refers to its "great size", the "magnificence" of its roof, and its central role in British history.

Read more: Live updates: Thousands to line the streets as Queen's coffin transported from Balmoral to Edinburgh

The building has been the site of key events, such as the trial of Charles I, coronation banquets, and addresses by world leaders.

Will there be a queue?

Yes. Government guidance says there will be a queue which is expected to be very long.

People will need to stand for "many hours, possibly overnight" with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving.

As large crowds are expected, there are likely to be road closures and delays on public transport.

Read more: King Charles and Camilla to travel to Edinburgh on Monday for the next stage of the Queen's procession

Watch: King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM

Will security be tight?

Visitors will go through airport-style security and there are tight restrictions on what you can take in, with people allowed just one small bag with one simple opening or zip.

Is there anything I need to bring?

Official guidance suggests that people should bring suitable clothing for the weather, food and drinks to have while queueing, a portable power bank for your mobile phone and any essential medication.

People are also advised to dress appropriately for the occasion.

Read more: Sea of flowers for the Queen: Green Park transformed as tens of thousands of mourners pay tribute

Visitors place flowers at Buckingham Palace
Visitors place flowers at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

Are any items banned?

Yes. There is a list of banned items which includes flowers or other tribute items, including candles, soft toys, and photographs.

Other banned items include banners, flags, hampers, blankets and folding chairs.

The Government guidance says people should not film, photograph, use mobile phones or other handheld devices in the security search area or within the Palace of Westminster.

MPs observe one minute's silence in memory of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
MPs observe one minute's silence in memory of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Will there be somewhere to store larger bags?

A bag drop facility is available but capacity is limited, and there is no guarantee that there will be space at the facility.

Waiting for bag storage space to become available will increase your queuing time.

Watch: King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

What can people expect to see?

The closed coffin will be draped in a royal flag, usually a personal standard, and will rest on a raised platform called a catafalque, flanked by a military guard around the clock.

A priceless crown and other regalia are traditionally placed on top of a sovereign's coffin.

Each corner of the platform is watched 24 hours a day by units from the Sovereign's Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Will the royal family be there?

It is likely that the Queen's children or even grandchildren will honour her with a vigil and join the guard over the coffin at some point - a tradition which has been called the Vigil of the Princes.

Should the Princess Royal stand guard for the Queen, she will be the first female member of the royal family to do so.

Did the Duke of Edinburgh lie in state?

No. This was in accordance with his wishes, but his death took place during the Covid-19 crisis and at that point such mass gatherings were also against the law.

Read more: Prince of Wales vows to serve Welsh people with 'humility and respect' in first act

Who was the last person to lie in state?

The last person to lie in state in the UK was the Queen Mother in 2002.

On top of her coffin in Westminster Hall was her coronation crown, set with the Koh-i-Noor diamond, and a hand-written message from her daughter, the Queen, reading: "In loving memory, Lilibet".

An estimated 200,000 people turned out to pay their respects over three days.

In pictures: How Britain remembered the Queen Mother, Prince Philip and other senior Royals

King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk past floral tributes at the gates of Buckingham Palace
King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, walk past floral tributes at the gates of Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

Was there anything unusual about that occasion in 2002?

It was the first lying in state where members of the public were subjected to a security check, which slowed the movement of the mourners.

At their longest, queues stretched across Lambeth Bridge and all the way along the South Bank to Southwark Cathedral, with people being warned to expect a wait of up to 12 hours at peak times.

Read more: Inside the Queen’s final days: Elizabeth discussed the afterlife and watched TV with staff at Balmoral

Police were drafted in to deal with the security, large crowds and road closures.

Where does the tradition originate?

The tradition of lying in state stretches back to the 17th century when Stuart sovereigns lay in state for a number of days.

Edward VII set the modern tradition of royal lying in state in Westminster Hall.

He lay in state in 1910, as did King George V in 1936 and King George VI in 1952.

George VI - the Queen's father - was the last sovereign before Elizabeth II to die.

Read more: Andrew Marr's poignant reflection on the life of the Queen

Who else lay in state in Westminster Hall?

Two prime ministers - William Gladstone in 1898 and Sir Winston Churchill in 1965 - also lay in state at Westminster Hall, attracting hundreds of thousands of people.

In 1930, there was an unusual lying in state in Westminster Hall for the victims of the R101 Airship disaster.

The experimental rigid British airship caught fire as it crossed northern France, killing 48 of the 54 people on board.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles/coffin/St Giles

King Charles and Camilla to travel to Edinburgh on Monday for the next stage of the Queen's procession

Sea of flowers in Green Park

Sea of flowers for the Queen: Green Park transformed as tens of thousands of mourners pay tribute

The Queen's corgis are expected to move to Windsor to live with Prince Andrew following her death.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to take care of Queen's beloved corgis

Sir Mark Rowley

New Met Police commissioner 'must get rid of a quarter of top officers', says report

Two men arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel have been released pending further inquiries

Two men arrested over Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder released pending inquiries

sjfasdlkjfadlkfjaflkasjfla

Prince of Wales vows to serve Welsh people with 'humility and respect' in first act

William and Kate want to avoid more disruption

William 'to delay Windsor Castle switch' as George, Charlotte and Louis move, start school and lose Queen in same week

ksdlkadvcljkvd

Inside the Queen’s final days: Elizabeth discussed the afterlife and watched TV with staff at Balmoral

The Queen's route takes her through Scottish towns and cities before reaching Edinburgh

Queen's coffin route: How to view the late monarch's cortege as it travels from Balmoral to Edinburgh

Princess Anne is comforted by Sophie Wessex as Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh ahead of the first public visits on Monday

Grieving Princess Anne comforted by Sophie Wessex as Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh ahead of first public visits

The four reunited to speak to the public

William and Harry's display of unity at Windsor 'followed long negotiations that delayed their walk by almost an hour'

Live
The Queen's coffin is set to leave from Balmoral

Live updates: King Charles to lead royal procession as Queen's coffin transported to St Giles' Cathedral

A well-wisher overheard Kate explaining what Louis said when she told him about the Queen’s death

‘At least grannie is with great grandpa now’: Prince Louis’ words when Kate told him of the Queen’s death

A destroyed tank in the Kharkiv region as Ukraine's forces push the Russians back

Russian troops retreat as Ukraine takes back key towns in Kharkiv offensive

The Queen's coffin will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh before being flown to London.

Date of Queen’s funeral confirmed as September 19 as full details of lying-in-state are released

sdfgaf

MPs, former staff and well-wishers share their heartwarming anecdotes of the Queen

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia hits power stations after Ukraine counter-offensive

Sweden Election

Social Democrats and populists do well in Swedish vote, poll shows

US President Joe Biden has marked the anniversary of 9/11 saying he still 'feels grief' over the tragedy.

US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

Russian tank/Putin/Zelensky

Russian nationalists call for Putin to step up war efforts after stunning Ukraine advances

Javier Marías

Spanish novelist Javier Marias dies aged 70

Protesters burn Spain and France flags as they take part in a demonstration during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain

Catalan separatists rally – with movement fraying five years on

A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires on the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine

Russia retreats after counter-attack as Britain slams Putin’s ‘disinformation’

Australian banknotes

Death of Queen Elizabeth II rekindles Australian republic debate

Ukrainian servicemen ride on an armoured vehicle

Ukraine pushes major counter-offensive as war marks 200 days

the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Final reactor at Ukraine nuclear plant shut down after power restored

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Gordon Brown speaks of importance of Queen and Nelson Mandela's relationship to Commonwealth

Gordon Brown speaks of Queen and Nelson Mandela relationship's importance to Commonwealth

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM

King Charles III will connect with New Zealanders through concern for climate, says ex-NZ PM
King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

The Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister rejects calls for windfall tax to fund new energy support package

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London