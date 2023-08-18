How was Lucy Letby caught? Inside the police investigation into nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies

18 August 2023, 13:43 | Updated: 18 August 2023, 13:57

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Police/Alamy/Handout

By Kit Heren

Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more, marking the latest stage in a long legal process to bring her to justice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Letby's killings and failed attempts took place while she was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and 2016.

She was accused of injecting her victims with air or poisoning them with insulin.

Letby, 33, denied all the charges against her, vehemently protesting her innocence and even breaking down in tears under questioning in court, but was found guilty of many of the charges on Friday.

But how was Letby eventually caught by police?

Read more: Evil nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of murdering seven babies

Read more: 'It will be justice, but not enough': Parents of twins attacked by Lucy Letby fear children will be damaged for life

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Alamy

How did detectives first work out that Lucy Letby was the killer?

The Countess of Chester hospital began to see an unusually high number of baby deaths in 2015 - 10% higher than would normally be expected, it later turned out.

In 2016, the hospital stopped accepting children born before 32 weeks of pregnancy, in part because of the high baby mortality rate.

An independent review carried out by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health and the Royal College of Nursing could not find any "single cause or factor... to explain the increase", although it did find some staffing levels "inadequate".

The hospital called in Cheshire Police to investigate in 2017, saying in a statement that this was to "seek assurances that enable us to rule out unnatural causes of death."

Medical director Ian Harvey said that approaching the police was "not something we have undertaken lightly.

"This is to ensure we have been completely thorough in understanding what has happened here and to get the answers we and the families so desperately want."

Read more: Moment Lucy Letby was arrested as killer nurse is found guilty of murdering seven babies

Read more: Lucy Letby timeline: How baby murdering nurse went on killing spree for a year before being caught

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Lucy Letby. Picture: Alamy

Where was Lucy Letby at the time?

Lucy Letby had begun work at the Countess of Chester hospital in 2011, after graduating from university in the city.

She had a clean record from the Nursing and Midwifery council and, outwardly, appeared happy at the hospital. She helped raise millions of pounds for a new neonatal unit at the hospital in 2013.

But by 2016, after the unexplained series of baby deaths at the hospital, Letby's colleagues appeared to become suspicious of her.

She was moved off the ward and away from roles involving children, carrying out clerical duties for the next two years.

Senior doctors at the hospital said that they moved her away from working with children because they feared the babies' deaths were "the result of the actions of Lucy Letby".

Police activity at Lucy Letby's house
Police activity at Lucy Letby's house. Picture: Alamy

When was Lucy Letby first arrested?

Lucy Letby was arrested on July 3 2018, a year into the police's investigation, on suspicion of murdering eight babies and trying to kill six more.

Police searched her three-bedroom semi-detached house, just over a mile away from the hospital.

They also visited her parents' home in Hereford, where she grew up, just under 100 miles to the south of Chester.

Police also included Liverpool Women's Hospital, where Letby had done a training placement, in their investigation. Bosses at the second hospital said they were cooperating with the police.

Officers later determined that no patients had been harmed during Letby's time in Liverpool.

Letby was let out on bail on July 6, three days after the initial arrest.

John and Susan Letby, the parents of Lucy Letby
John and Susan Letby, the parents of Lucy Letby. Picture: Alamy

When was Lucy Letby arrested again?

Lucy Letby was arrested again in June 2019 on suspicion of murdering eight babies and trying to kill nine more - an extra three attempted murders.

She was arrested a third time in November 2020, and this time was charged with the eight murders and ten attempted murders. She was denied bail.

One of the murder counts against Letby was dropped in June 2022, with the prosecution offering no evidence.

A prison van believed to contain Lucy Letby leaves Chester Crown Court
A prison van believed to contain Lucy Letby leaves Chester Crown Court. Picture: Getty

What did police find when they searched Lucy Letby's home?

When looking through Lucy Letby's home, officers found Post-It notes that said "I am evil" and "I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough".

Another said: “I haven’t done anything wrong and they have no evidence so why have I had to hide away?"

A third said: "Why/how has this happened – what process has led to this current situation?

"What allegations have been made and by who? Do they have written evidence to support their comments?"

The prosecution used these notes as evidence against Letby.

Letby said that the Post-Its were not an admission of guilt, but that she was referring to guilt that she had "somehow failed in my duties, in my competencies”.

She told the court: "I had been taken away from the job I loved and accused of things I just hadn’t done."

Lucy Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder a further 10
Lucy Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder a further 10. Picture: Alamy

How long did the trial last?

Letby's trial, at Manchester Crown Court, lasted nine months, from October 2022 to July this year.

The jury were sent out to deliberate on July 10, before giving their verdicts on August 18.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hawaii Fires

Maui emergency services chief resigns after criticism for not activating sirens

Lucy Letby feigned concern during her police interview

Inside Lucy Letby's chilling police interview as killer nurse feigns 'concern' during interrogation

Lucy Letby's mother sobbed as her first guilty verdict was delivered.

'This can't be right': Lucy Letby’s mother sobbed as baby-killer daughter was found guilty of murder

Lucy Letby

Who is Lucy Letby? How the 'kind and geeky girl' became the UK's most prolific child killer

LBC Reporter Tom Dunn covered the Letby case from start to finish, this is his view from the court benches.

Covering the Lucy Letby trial has been difficult as a parent, writes LBC Reporter Tom Dunn

Lucy Letby was first arrested in July 2018.

Moment Lucy Letby was arrested as killer nurse is found guilty of murdering seven babies

Austrian Chancellor

Former Austrian leader charged with giving false evidence to an inquiry

Letby has been convicted of killing babies at her hospital

Lucy Letby timeline: How baby murdering nurse went on killing spree for a year before being caught

A mother and father have spoken out following the Lucy Letby trial

'It will be justice, but not enough': Parents of twins attacked by Lucy Letby fear children will be damaged for life

Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies

Evil nurse Lucy Letby found guilty of murdering seven babies

Jeremy Clarkson hit back at a fan after making a joke.

‘If you want to ruin farmers go to the supermarket!’: Jeremy Clarkson hits back at farm critic after making bold joke

Laurence Hayden (L) conspired with Leslie Allen (R)

Watch dealer ‘Del Boy’ with low IQ jailed after winking at juror in conspiracy to fix drugs trial

Evergrande building

China’s Evergrande asks court to approve debt plan and rejects bankruptcy claims

Storms are set to batter the UK this weekend

End of summer? Storm Betty to batter Brits as Met Office warns of 70mph winds, with 'danger to life' in London

Tareena Shakil has launched social media accounts after de-radicalising, having been convicted of being part of Isis

'I couldn't care less what people think': Mum jailed for joining Isis re-invents herself as TikTok influencer

Firefighter

Firefighters battle through the night to halt wildfire in Tenerife

Latest News

See more Latest News

Stockton Rush thought he was acting for the good of humanity

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush thought he was acting 'for the good of humanity' with doomed Titan sub descent
Canada Wildfires

Wildfire nears capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories

A 'heat dome' is expected to bring high temperatures to parts of Europe

Europe to be hit by high temperature ‘heat dome’ in coming days

Banks will be fined for not giving access to cash

Banks to be fined for not giving access to cash, as ATM group chief says law change 'just in time'
Police are looking for a man dressed as a construction worker over thefts of Ulez cameras

Police hunt man in hard hat and high-vis over Ulez camera theft in crackdown on so-called Blade Runners
Niger Coup

Niger’s neighbours running out of options as chiefs consider military force

The aftermath of the drone attack on Moscow

Powerful explosion rocks central Moscow as Ukrainian drone downed near Kremlin

Wildfires have forced thousands of Tenerife residents to evacuate their homes

Tenerife wildfire that has forced thousands to flee their homes 'is out of control'

Graham Linehan performs in the street after being cancelled by venues at the Edinburgh Festival

Graham Linehan breaks down in tears during defiant street performance after being cancelled at Edinburgh Festival
There have been calls for pubs to be allowed to open earlier for the women's World Cup final

Battle to open pubs early for Lionesses: Nick Ferrari urges government to 'pull its finger out' ahead of World Cup final

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit