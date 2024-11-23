Top brands distance themselves from Captain Tom’s daughter after she cashed in on her father's legacy

Leading brands are dumping Captain Tom Moore’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Duffield

Major brands have dumped Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore because she cashed in on her father's legacy.

Watch giant Swatch is said to have cut ties with Hannah Ingram-Moore, alongside royal grocers Fortnum & Mason, with both brands instructing her to remove their logos from her website.

It's thought that fashion giants Laura Ashley and GAP also contacted the self-styled PR expert, according to the Sun.

The 54-year-old enjoyed a fortune off the back of her father's £39 million NHS fundraising drive which led to intense criticism from the Charity Commission.

On her website, she describes herself as "one of Britain's leading businesswomen".

It goes on to say: "She has worked with UK-based brands such as GAP, Fortnum & Mason and Whittard, whilst also supporting iconic brands across Europe and North America such as Liberty London and Swatch Group."

But businesses are now deciding to distance themselves from her in response to her shameless actions.

The Swiss watch giant Swatch said: “This is a misuse of our logo on this website.

"We will, of course, intervene to have it removed from this platform.”

Fortnum & Mason said that its “team can confirm that they were not aware that their logo was being used”.

A spokeswoman for Laura Ashley said: “We have no relationship or brand affiliation with Hannah Ingram-Moore and have not given her permission to use the Laura Ashley brand name or logo.”

The US fashion brand GAP is also thought to be taking action following on the Charity Commission report.

The watchdog uncovered that Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin, 67, plundered Captain Tom’s memory for their benefit - including a £1.5million book advance with none given to his charity.

They also took thousands in gin, book and merchandise royalties, with a lot of the money thought to have funded an illegal luxury spa in their Bedfordshire garden, where Sir Tom did 100 laps during lockdown in 2020.

Ingram-Moores ‘made more than £1m from family link to Captain Tom Foundation’

At the time Ingram-Moore posted: “I feel the weight of responsibility for doing the right thing, for not letting people down and responding to the love and compassion that has come our way.”

When the findings from the Charity Commission were published, the Ingram-Moores claimed they were treated "unfairly and unjustly".

They accused the watchdog of “selective storytelling” with a “pre-determined agenda”, and said the two-year inquiry was “excessive”.

In response, the Charity Commission said: “The public expect us to investigate the facts and make findings based on evidence, which we have done in this case.”