Shocking moment woman holding baby joins violent street fight as she launches 'weapon' across road

31 July 2023, 18:56

The fight broke out on Sunday afternoon in Hull.
The fight broke out on Sunday afternoon in Hull. Picture: Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the shocking moment a woman carrying a baby launches a glass bottle across the road during the middle of a violent street fight.

Two groups broke out into a fight on Spring Bank in Hull on Sunday afternoon which saw six men and one woman hurl ‘weapons’ at each other in the middle of a street.

In a video posted online of the incident, the caption wrote: “Shocking fight stops traffic in Hull’s Spring Bank as men and women took to wielding large sticks during mass brawl yesterday afternoon.”

Those involved were shown throwing what look like planks of wood, glass bottles, as well as various items from a tipped over recycling bin.

The chaotic video is shot from somebody driving past in a car, where various people are seen on either side of the street lobbing items at one another, with continued screams heard in the background.

In the video's opening, one individual is shown lying on the floor with another attending to them, while others are shown congregating by a nearby front door watching on in horror.

The most shocking moment occurs when a woman clutching a baby under one arm exits the nearby front door.

Wearing a yellow gilet, she appears to push over the recycling bin, retrieves an item from its emptied contents before hurling it into the air while still holding the baby under her arm, and then returns indoors.

Read more: It's un-bearable: Moment bear escapes scorching heat to cool off in jacuzzi

Read more: Drunk driver laughs off her friends’ terrified cries - moments before killing boyfriend in 70mph crash

The video shocked viewers.
The video shocked viewers. Picture: Social media

Social media users were left appalled by the group’s behaviour.

One wrote: “Holding baby in one hand weapon in another, smh [shake my head]”.

While another added: “With a baby seriously.”

“Without a care in the world about damaging people a cars either,” one also said.

Humberside Police later issued a statement in connection to the incident.

They said: “Six men and a woman are in our custody after officers were called to Spring Bank and Princes Avenue in Hull following reports of a large disturbance this afternoon (Sunday 30 July).

“We received a report at around 3.50pm that a group of individuals were fighting in the street with weapons.

“Officers and ambulance crews attended quickly, and three people have been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening at this time. One man is believed to have sustained a fractured eye socket as a result of the incident.”

A woman in the fight was seen holding a baby as she launched an item from the recycling bin across the street.
A woman in the fight was seen holding a baby as she launched an item from the recycling bin across the street. Picture: Social media

Detective Sergeant Steven Bowley said: “We’re in the very early stages of our investigation to understand exactly what has happened here, and we understand an incident of this nature is going to cause concern amongst the community.

"Officers have put in place a section 34 dispersal order covering the area and local residents can expect to see an increased police presence whilst we conitnue with lines of enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We will disperse anyone in the area committing anti social behaviour, and anyone believed to be in possession of a weapon will be searched.

“I'd like to reassure communities in and around this area that we will not tolerate violence such as this, and a total of seven people are in our custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Anyone who has any concerns, please speak to our officers, and we urge anyone who may have information to call our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 337 of 30 July.

“This includes anyone with CCTV, dashcam or video recorded on a mobile device showing the incident.”

Alternatively, you can report anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The climate crisis should have been taken into consideration, Decker told LBC

Just Stop Oil activists jailed for scaling Dartford Bridge fail in bid to have sentence slashed

Sharon shared the image of the moment the newlyweds said "I Do" in the Mediterranean as their delighted kids watched on.

Ashley Cole's new wife shares snap from idyllic wedding in touching family photo in front of rainbow pyro

Rishi Sunak has condemned the treatment of Vladimir Kara-Murza

UK sanctions six Russian officials as jailed British dissident's appeal rejected by Moscow judge

David Hunter is visiting his wife's grave

British expat, 76, freed over manslaughter of terminally ill wife, stays in Cyprus to visit her grave

Julian Bennett

Home of 'drug-taking' top police officer who wrote Met's anti-narcotics strategy was 'like an Amsterdam coffee shop'

Matt Fiddes has hit out after his bid for the 'saddest ever' Grand Designs home was unsuccessful

Michael Jackson's former bodyguard slams 'saddest ever Grand Designs home' after £7.5 million bid rejected

The actress has opened up about the challenges her vision has posed to her career.

‘I can't see on a film set anymore’: Judi Dench opens up about how her failing eyesight has impacted her acting career

A gay couple were discriminated against by a Christian painter

Gay couple 'gobsmacked' after Christian painter refuses to work on their house

A rally to defend wild camping in designated areas of Dartmoor National Park.

Court of Appeal gives public green light for wild camping on Dartmoor

Main image, inset and top right, a Russian strike on Zelenskyy’s home town Kryvyi Rih and bottom right the drone attack on Moscow

Russia threatens nuclear war if Ukrainian counteroffensive pushes Kremlin forces out of the country

Sir Bob Geldof opened up about his 'very good friend' on stage.

Sir Bob Geldof reveals final texts of ‘desperation, despair and sorrow’ from Sinead O’Connor in weeks before her death

The Chinese zoo has insisted the bear is, in fact, a bear

'This is undoubtedly a human being': Chinese zoo furiously denies bear is secretly a human in costume

Police want to trace this individual after a girl, 12, was mugged

Police hunt mugger after girl, 12, robbed at knifepoint in Camden

A bear was caught cooling off in a jacuzzi

It's un-bearable: Moment bear escapes scorching heat to cool off in jacuzzi

Exclusive
Camera damage was found to be the most common type of vandalism with people pushing them upwards and away from the LTN filter, while others have seen paintballs being fired at them and bollards being removed.

London councils spend £500,000 a year fixing vandalised LTN cameras wrecked by angry drivers

The NEU has voted to accept a 6.5% a pay rise.

Teachers strikes called off as all four education unions accept 6.5% pay rise

Latest News

See more Latest News

There's been little sunshine for Brits to enjoy so far this summer

Exact date 32C heatwave will hit UK signalling end to wet and windy summer

The Bibby Stockholm is yet to be approved by fire service

Fears Bibby Stockholm migrant barge could become 'floating Grenfell' due to lack of fire safety protocols
At least three people died in the crash

Brit woman killed in horror crash in France named as Jewish mother-of-ten in her 40s from Stamford Hill
The nightclub was evacuated after a 'chemical release'

Eight people rushed to hospital after chemical substance released in Doncaster nightclub

Sue Arnold says her son who smuggled £135m of cocaine and heroin into the UK was 'wrongly' portrayed as a 'drugs lord'

Ex-police chief complains her son jailed for running £135million cocaine smuggling gang wrongly labelled 'drug lord'
The victim, in his 30s, was shot dead in Tottenham

Man is his 30s shot dead on White Hart lane in Tottenham as police launch murder probe

Rishi Sunak announces plans to expand North Sea oil drilling

Rishi Sunak unveils plan to ramp up North Sea oil and gas exploration with over 100 new drilling licences
David Hunter was released immediately due to time served

Brit expat, 76, says he ‘can’t describe’ how he’s feeling as he’s freed over manslaughter of his terminally ill wife
Second Life is an online video game where you can simulate yourself as an avatar

OceanGate used $350 video game 'Second Life' to teach students how to use Titan sub

Abena Oppong-Asare claimed back a parking fine on expenses

Labour frontbencher Abena Oppong-Asare billed taxpayers for a £55 parking fine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William has cut the cost to stay in his cottages

William slashes cost to stay in his luxury homes 'so they are cheaper than a Travelodge'

Andrew will join the summer break at Balmoral

Prince Andrew will visit Balmoral for royal family summer break - but Harry and Meghan unlikely to accept 'open invite'
Prince Harry's phone hacking case against The Sun publisher has been thrown out

Prince Harry set for court showdown with The Sun but judge throws out phone hacking case

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform
Sangita Myska criticises the PM for his behaviour during Farage's Coutts row

'Nigel Farage says jump and the PM says, how high?': Sangita Myska reacts to Rishi Sunak's critique of Coutts executives
Jordan Henderson is a 'massive hypocrite' says Ben Kentish

'Utter hypocrisy!': Ben Kentish lambasts 'supposed LGBTQ+ ally' Jordan Henderson for Saudi Arabia transfer
'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion

'I just don't think Sadiq Khan has listened at all': Andrew Castle reacts to ULEZ expansion
David Lammy

'Sadiq Khan will be smiling this morning': David Lammy reacts as ULEZ is ruled lawful

David Lammy

'I have zero faith in the justice system!': Caller believes statues get 'greater protection' than women
Nick Ferrari

'We fear for our lives': Frightened supermarket manager informs Nick Ferrari police take 'hours' to attend shoplifting
Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit