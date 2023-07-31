Shocking moment woman holding baby joins violent street fight as she launches 'weapon' across road

The fight broke out on Sunday afternoon in Hull. Picture: Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the shocking moment a woman carrying a baby launches a glass bottle across the road during the middle of a violent street fight.

Two groups broke out into a fight on Spring Bank in Hull on Sunday afternoon which saw six men and one woman hurl ‘weapons’ at each other in the middle of a street.

In a video posted online of the incident, the caption wrote: “Shocking fight stops traffic in Hull’s Spring Bank as men and women took to wielding large sticks during mass brawl yesterday afternoon.”

Those involved were shown throwing what look like planks of wood, glass bottles, as well as various items from a tipped over recycling bin.

The chaotic video is shot from somebody driving past in a car, where various people are seen on either side of the street lobbing items at one another, with continued screams heard in the background.

In the video's opening, one individual is shown lying on the floor with another attending to them, while others are shown congregating by a nearby front door watching on in horror.

The most shocking moment occurs when a woman clutching a baby under one arm exits the nearby front door.

Wearing a yellow gilet, she appears to push over the recycling bin, retrieves an item from its emptied contents before hurling it into the air while still holding the baby under her arm, and then returns indoors.

The video shocked viewers. Picture: Social media

Social media users were left appalled by the group’s behaviour.

One wrote: “Holding baby in one hand weapon in another, smh [shake my head]”.

While another added: “With a baby seriously.”

“Without a care in the world about damaging people a cars either,” one also said.

Humberside Police later issued a statement in connection to the incident.

They said: “Six men and a woman are in our custody after officers were called to Spring Bank and Princes Avenue in Hull following reports of a large disturbance this afternoon (Sunday 30 July).

“We received a report at around 3.50pm that a group of individuals were fighting in the street with weapons.

“Officers and ambulance crews attended quickly, and three people have been taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries which are not thought to be life threatening at this time. One man is believed to have sustained a fractured eye socket as a result of the incident.”

A woman in the fight was seen holding a baby as she launched an item from the recycling bin across the street. Picture: Social media

Detective Sergeant Steven Bowley said: “We’re in the very early stages of our investigation to understand exactly what has happened here, and we understand an incident of this nature is going to cause concern amongst the community.

"Officers have put in place a section 34 dispersal order covering the area and local residents can expect to see an increased police presence whilst we conitnue with lines of enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We will disperse anyone in the area committing anti social behaviour, and anyone believed to be in possession of a weapon will be searched.

“I'd like to reassure communities in and around this area that we will not tolerate violence such as this, and a total of seven people are in our custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

“Anyone who has any concerns, please speak to our officers, and we urge anyone who may have information to call our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 337 of 30 July.

“This includes anyone with CCTV, dashcam or video recorded on a mobile device showing the incident.”

Alternatively, you can report anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.