Hundreds killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian Health Ministry claims

The Baptist hospital in Gaza has been hit, authorities claim. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a hospital in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry.

The Hamas-run ministry claims that the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza city was hit on Tuesday, killing around 500 people. These details have not been verified independently.

A spokesman for the ministry said in a statement: "Initial estimates indicate that between 200 and 300 martyrs were killed in the bombing that targeted Baptist Hospital in Gaza city."

They later revised the estimate to 500, Reuters reported. The Israeli military says it is looking into the report but did not confirm that it was responsible.

A spokesperson for the IDF said that "a hospital is a highly sensitive building and is not an IDF target."

They added: "The IDF is investigating the source of the explosion and as always is prioritising accuracy and reliability."

"We urge everyone to proceed with caution when reporting unverified claims of a terrorist organisation."

Reports suggest there was an unusually large number of people at the hospital. As well as patients, many eople had been taking refuge inside the hospital compound.

Israeli airstrikes have been targeting Gaza since Hamas attacked on October 7. Picture: Alamy

The hospital is run by the Christian Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem. Richard Sewell, the Dean of St George’s College, Jerusalem called it a "disaster".

He said: "Early reports say hundreds of women and children killed... The bombs must stop now. There can be no possible justification for this."

The hospital appears to have already come under fire in the conflict, when four staff members were injured in a strike on Saturday.

The hospital was founded in 1882 and is the oldest in Gaza. It treats more than 45,000 patients every year.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said after the first strike: "Hospitals and patients in Gaza are in grave danger.

“The seriously ill and injured patients at the Anglican-run Ahli Hospital – and other healthcare facilities in northern Gaza – cannot be safely evacuated. They are running low on medical supplies."

He added: "I appeal for the evacuation order on hospitals in northern Gaza to be reversed – and for health facilities, health workers, patients and civilians to be protected. The evil and barbaric terror attacks on Israelis by Hamas were a blasphemous outrage. But the civilians of Gaza are not responsible for the crimes of Hamas."

Israel has been bombarding Gaza since Hamas launched an attack on the south of the country on October 7.

Thousands have died on both sides in the ensuing conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday it was reported that six people had died at a United Nations school in a Gaza refugee camp when it was hit by an air strike.