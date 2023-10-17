Exclusive

Israel ambassador to UK tells LBC 'Hamas is to blame' for lack of water and power in Gaza

17 October 2023, 09:38

Israeli Ambassador: Hamas is using electricity in Gaza to make rockets

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The Israeli Ambassador has accused Hamas of committing a "double war crime" by keeping civilians in a war zone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely also accused Hamas of failing the Palestinian people in Gaza and using electricity not to supply water but instead "make rockets."

The conversation comes as the US is attempting to break a deadlock over delivering aid to millions of increasingly desperate civilians in the Gaza Strip as President Joe Biden prepared to head to the region.

Israeli air strikes continued to pound Gaza early on Tuesday, even inside an evacuation zone where Israel had told residents to gather in advance of an expected ground offensive.

Read more: British girl, 13, who disappeared in Hamas's attack on Israel has been murdered, family says

Read more: Attack on Gaza convoy that killed 70 'faked by Hamas', Israeli ambassador claims

When Nick pointed out it was Israel who cut off the power and water to Gaza, "how do you justify that," Nick asked.

The Ambassador said that Israel was "not targeting civilians" but said the Gaza Strip was totally under the control of Hamas since 2005.

"Hamas is based in schools, in hospitals, it has embedded itself with the civilians."

Ms Hotovely then said Hamas was "using the electricity in Gaza, that could have supplied water to the people of Gaza, but they are using it to manufacture rockets," which she said were then used to attack Israel.

"Blame Hamas for the fact it is using electricity, not to supply water to its people, but to fight Israel and kill innocent Jews."

Minister accuses Hamas of 'using nits own citizens to defend Hamas'

Earlier, Development Minister Andrew Mitchell told Nick: "Israel uses its defence forces to defend its own citizens, whereas Hamas uses its own citizens to defend Hamas. That to me says a great deal about what's going on."

Read more: Gaza 'running out of life': UN warns food and water 'in scarce supply' as Israel vows 'fateful' hour looms for Hamas

Read more: Israel's invasion of Gaza likely 'tomorrow or in next few days', ex-Foreign Secretary tells LBC

Israel appears set to mount a major assault on the northern part of the territory aimed at rooting out Hamas.

Wounded people were rushed to hospital after heavy attacks outside the southern Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Younis, Gaza residents reported. Basem Naim, a senior Hamas official and former health minister, reported that 27 people were killed in Rafah and 30 were killed in Khan Younis.

Israel has carried out unrelenting strikes against Hamas-ruled Gaza since the militant attack on southern Israel last week killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians.

Dozens of Israelis and citizens of other countries were taken captive and brought to Gaza by militants.

The Israeli strikes have killed at least 2,778 people and wounded 9,700 others in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry there. The strikes have not stopped Hamas militants from continuing to attack Israel with rockets launched from Gaza.

The combination of air strikes, dwindling necessities caused by Israel's blockade, and Israel's mass evacuation order for the north of the Gaza Strip has thrown the tiny territory's 2.3 million people into upheaval and caused increasing desperation.

More than 1 million Palestinians have fled their homes, and 60% are now in the approximately eight-mile area south of the evacuation zone, the UN said. Aid workers warned that the territory was near complete collapse with ever-decreasing supplies of water and medicine and with power running out at hospitals.

At the Rafah crossing, Gaza's only connection to Egypt, truckloads of aid were waiting to go into the tiny, densely populated territory, and trapped civilians - many of them Palestinians with dual nationalities - were hoping desperately to get out.

A Palestinian man fills a bucket with water at the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023
A Palestinian man fills a bucket with water at the Rafah refugee camp, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023. Picture: Getty

Mediators were trying to reach a ceasefire to open the border, which shut down last week after Israeli air strikes. An agreement appeared to have been reached on Monday, but Israel denied reports of a ceasefire in Rafah, which would be needed to open the gates. On Tuesday morning, they were still closed.

General Erik Kurilla, the head of US Central Command, arrived in Tel Aviv for meetings with Israeli military authorities ahead of a Biden visit planned for Wednesday to signal White House support for Israel.

Mr Biden will also travel to Jordan to meet Arab leaders amid fears the fighting could expand into a broader regional conflict as fighting intensifies along Israel's border with Lebanon.

Smoke ascending over the northern Gaza Strip following Israeli military strikes, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas
Smoke ascending over the northern Gaza Strip following Israeli military strikes, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Picture: Getty

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited Israel for the second time in a week on Monday after a six-country tour through Arab nations, said in Tel Aviv that the US and Israel had agreed to develop a plan to enable humanitarian aid to reach civilians in Gaza.

There were few details, but the plan would include "the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm's way", he said.

In Gaza, hospitals were on the verge of losing electricity, threatening the lives of thousands of patients, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced from their homes searched for bread.

With taps dry, many rationed the little clean water available and others resorted to drinking dirty or sewage-filled water, risking the spread of disease.

The Israeli military said it was trying to clear civilians for their safety ahead of a major campaign against Hamas in Gaza's north, where it says the militants have extensive networks of tunnels and rocket launchers. Much of Hamas' military infrastructure is in residential areas.

Israel evacuated towns near its northern border with Lebanon, where the military has exchanged fire repeatedly with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

Israel fought a vicious month-long war with Hezbollah in 2006 that ended in a stalemate and a tense detente between the two sides.

Speaking to the Israeli Knesset, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran and Hezbollah: "Don't test us in the north. Don't make the mistake of the past. Today, the price you will pay will be far heavier."

Soon after he spoke, the Knesset floor was evacuated as rockets headed toward Jerusalem. Sirens in Tel Aviv prompted US and Israeli officials to take shelter in a bunker, officials said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Model Tabby Brown has died aged 38, with tributes pouring in for the model and reality tv star

Playboy model and reality tv star Tabby Brown who dated Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli dies aged 38

Russia Ukraine War

Russia sends more units to attack eastern Ukrainian city, analysts say

Israel Palestinians Daily Photo Gallery

Armed groups in Lebanon clash with Israeli forces near border

Shem said she is being taken care of but pleaded to come home

'I want to go home': Israeli woman, 21, kidnapped from festival pleads for release as Hamas posts first hostage video

Eco mob climbs five star London hotel at Greta Thunberg protest

Greta Thunberg joins eco-protest outside energy conference as activists scale five-star London hotel

Israel Palestinians

Israeli air strikes pound Gaza as efforts made to break deadlock on aid

Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely speaks to LBC

Palestinian 'river to the sea' chant is a call for ethnic cleansing, Israeli ambassador says after demonstrations

Belgium Road Safety

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh elected to International Olympic Committee

Exclusive
The Israeli ambassador said the Gaza convoy attack was 'fake news'.

Attack on Gaza convoy that killed 70 'faked by Hamas', Israeli ambassador claims

APTOPIX Poland Elections

Poland’s three opposition parties poised for power, final election results show

Yahel, left, has been killed while her mother died in Hamas's attack and sister Noiya is missing

British girl, 13, who disappeared in Hamas attack has been murdered, family say, while sister, 16, still missing

India Same Sex Marriage

India’s supreme court refuses to legalise same-sex marriages

Captain Sir Tom Moore's family will today appeal the demolition notice.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family appeals order to demolish 'unauthorised' spa pool in planning permission row

Belgium Shooting

Extremist suspected of killing Swedish football fans shot dead by Belgian police

Iran has warned Israel of 'preemptive action'

Iran warns Israel of 'preemptive action' in chilling threat amid fears war with Hamas could escalate across Middle East

Brazil Record Low Amazon

Major Amazon tributary reaches record low as drought takes hold

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Met police now takes well over 2 hours to respond to certain 999 calls

Met Police blasted for 'slow' response times as force takes two hours to respond to shoplifting and mugging 999 calls
The mayor of Brussels Phillippe Close said "it would appear that the suspect has been neutralised".

Police shoot terror suspect at Brussels cafe in manhunt for 'Isis' gunman who killed two Swedish football fans
Wadea Al-Fayoume was stabbed to death. His mother remains in hospital

'Mom, I'm fine': Last words of Muslim boy, 6, stabbed to death as hundreds of mourners gather for funeral
The football match was abandoned after the killings

'ISIS gunman' on the run after two football fans gunned down in streets of Belgium sparking huge manhunt
The patient woke up in the hospital hours later

Woman, in her 50s, who 'woke up hours after being declared dead' dies, police confirm

Belgium Shooting

Belgium raises terror alert to highest level after two shot dead in Brussels

Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday

Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday in show of support in war against Hamas

AP Poll Biden

President Joe Biden to visit Israel and Jordan for talks

Coleen Rooney said she was forced to expose the Wagatha Christie affair

'I wanted it to go away, but I had to battle on': Coleen Rooney says she was forced to expose 'Rebekah Vardy's leaks'
Poland Elections

Poland backs centrist opposition after eight years of nationalist rule

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit