Hunt for man after woman stabbed to death and another seriously hurt - with police warning 'do not approach him'

Police want to speak to Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino (L) in connection with the fatal stabbing of Yolanda Saldana Feliz (R). Picture: Met Police

Police have launched a hunt for a man in east London after a middle-aged woman was stabbed to death and another woman was seriously wounded.

Officers are looking for Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino, 38, in connection with the murder of 53-year-old Yolanda Saldana Feliz and the attempted murder of a 30-year-old woman in Newham in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 23).

They have warned members of the public not to approach Mr Florentino if they see him, but to call emergency services immediately.

Police and paramedics were called at 3.35 in the morning to the property in Windmill Lane, E15.

They found the two women suffering from stab wounds. Ms Saldana Feliz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, but she is still getting treatment.

Detective inspector Aytac Necati, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Yolanda’s family and friends as well as the family and friends of the injured woman, who remains in hospital recovering from her serious injuries.

“We remain determined to bring the person responsible to justice and we have been working around the clock during this fast-moving investigation.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries, including reviewing hours of CCTV, door knocking and forensics. However, we are now calling on members of the public to help us urgently trace Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino who we want to speak to in connection with the incident. He may be going by a different name.

“If you have any information on where he might be, please contact us without delay. If you see him, please do not approach him but call police immediately on 999.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for the policing of the borough of Newham, said: “I remain shocked and saddened by this incident and my thoughts and sympathies are with Yolanda’s family and friends. I also wish the injured woman a speedy recovery.

“I know this has caused a great deal of concern for the community, but we believe the suspect was known to the victims and he is not believed to be a threat to anyone else at this time.

“My colleagues from the Specialist Crime Command have been working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice. I would now urge the community to help them by getting in touch with any information they may have – including the whereabouts of Mr Alvarez Florentino who they urgently want to talk to.

“There has been an increased police presence in the area of Windmill Lane since Sunday, and this will continue over the coming days. I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers. They are there to protect and support you.”