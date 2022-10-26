Hunt for man after woman stabbed to death and another seriously hurt - with police warning 'do not approach him'

26 October 2022, 16:09

Police want to speak to Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino (L) in connection with the fatal stabbing of Yolanda Saldana Feliz (R)
Police want to speak to Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino (L) in connection with the fatal stabbing of Yolanda Saldana Feliz (R). Picture: Met Police

By Kit Heren

Police have launched a hunt for a man in east London after a middle-aged woman was stabbed to death and another woman was seriously wounded.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers are looking for Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino, 38, in connection with the murder of 53-year-old Yolanda Saldana Feliz and the attempted murder of a 30-year-old woman in Newham in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 23).

They have warned members of the public not to approach Mr Florentino if they see him, but to call emergency services immediately.

Read more: 'Hit-and-run' horror on a country estate: Shocking moment hunt saboteur is slammed into by a car which drives off

Police and paramedics were called at 3.35 in the morning to the property in Windmill Lane, E15.

They found the two women suffering from stab wounds. Ms Saldana Feliz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old was rushed to hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening, but she is still getting treatment.

Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino
Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino. Picture: Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino

Detective inspector Aytac Necati, from the Met’s specialist crime command, said: “Our thoughts very much remain with Yolanda’s family and friends as well as the family and friends of the injured woman, who remains in hospital recovering from her serious injuries.

Read more: One of UK's most wanted caught in police sting in Spain 'tried to ride e-bike at undercover cops before arrest'

“We remain determined to bring the person responsible to justice and we have been working around the clock during this fast-moving investigation.

“We have carried out a number of enquiries, including reviewing hours of CCTV, door knocking and forensics. However, we are now calling on members of the public to help us urgently trace Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino who we want to speak to in connection with the incident. He may be going by a different name.

“If you have any information on where he might be, please contact us without delay. If you see him, please do not approach him but call police immediately on 999.”

Yolanda Santana Feliz
Yolanda Santana Feliz. Picture: Met Police

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for the policing of the borough of Newham, said: I remain shocked and saddened by this incident and my thoughts and sympathies are with Yolanda’s family and friends. I also wish the injured woman a speedy recovery.

“I know this has caused a great deal of concern for the community, but we believe the suspect was known to the victims and he is not believed to be a threat to anyone else at this time.

“My colleagues from the Specialist Crime Command have been working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice. I would now urge the community to help them by getting in touch with any information they may have – including the whereabouts of Mr Alvarez Florentino who they urgently want to talk to.

“There has been an increased police presence in the area of Windmill Lane since Sunday, and this will continue over the coming days. I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers. They are there to protect and support you.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Adil Khan (L) and Qari Abdul Rauf (R)

'Let me stay to be a son's role model': Rochdale grooming gang members deported to Pakistan after seven-year legal battle
Concerns grow over whether pensions and benefits could be in for cuts

Pensions and benefits to be cut? Fears grow after Rishi Sunak says 'difficult decisions' need to be made

VATICAN-RELIGION-POPE-AUDIENCE

'Devil gets in that way' Pope issues warning after admitting priests and nuns watch porn

1

Rishi Sunak brings back fracking ban controversially lifted by former PM Liz Truss

Gareth Hale suffered a stroke

'Everything he loved in his life has been taken away': Daughter of stroke victim hits out at ambulance waiting times

1

Drugs smuggler, 74, caught with a £1m haul extradited from Portuguese prison to UK after wife, 72, dies in jail

Thousands of protesters 40 days since Masha Amini death

Thousands of protesters defy Iran's police and gather at Masha Amini's 40 days since her death

Garforth was arrested in Neuva Andalucia

One of UK's most wanted caught in police sting in Spain 'tried to ride e-bike at undercover cops before arrest'

Afghan commandos are being recruited by Putin

Afghan commando unit trained by Britain 'approached by Russia over Whatsapp' to fight in Ukraine

The tragedy happened in Biggera Waters

Brit, 57, killed by teenage motorist who go out of car to desperately try and save him

The woman was hit by a car while sabotaging a hunt

'Hit-and-run' horror on a country estate: Shocking moment hunt saboteur is slammed into by a car which drives off

Two killed and three taken to hospital after crash in Pembrokeshire

Two dead and two children seriously injured after three-car crash in Pembrokeshire

1

London council will become first in the UK to issue £130 fines for exceeding 20mph limit

Vladimir Putin oversaw a nuclear test

Vladimir Putin oversees massive nuclear test amid fears he could detonate nuke and claims over 'dirty bomb'

Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak clashed over issues including the reappointment of Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Fiery Sunak locks horns with Starmer over economy, Brexit and Braverman in first PMQs as Prime Minister

DJ Mighty Mouse

DJ Mighty Mouse has died in his sleep after suffering an aortic aneurysm

Latest News

See more Latest News

1

Two arrests after Just Stop Oil eco-protestors spray orange paint on Ferrari and Bentley showrooms in Mayfair
Gary Lineker, James Cleverly, England football team

Gary Lineker leads fury after 'tone deaf' James Cleverly tells LGBT fans to 'compromise' at Qatar World Cup
1

Get rid of self-checkouts, 'quirky' signs and email receipts to help people with dementia, report says
Paintballer surrenders

Paintball marshal who shot boys in genitals and called them 'c***s' spared jail

1

Penny Mordaunt 'stormed' out of No 10 after being snubbed for plum roles in Rishi Sunak's controversial Cabinet
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have delayed a key financial statement following the first meeting of the new Cabinet

Sunak pushes 'Halloween budget' back 3 weeks so 'difficult decisions' can be made to plug £40b hole in UK finances
Rishi Sunak, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden

UK support for Ukraine 'strong as ever' after Sunak's calls with Zelenskyy and Biden

James Cleverly makes jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott

'I've got real work to do': Foreign Sec makes cutting jibe at Keir Starmer over World Cup boycott and says he'll attend
1

Brits face Christmas travel misery as UK Border Force votes to strike in pay dispute

Princess Anne and Edward are set to stand in for the King instead of Prince Harry and Prince Andrew

Harry and Andrew 'will never stand in for the King and will be replaced with Anne and Edward' under Palace plans

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Suella back in cabinet

'Complete mockery': James O'Brien rages over the PM's reappointment of Suella Braverman

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10

Cross Question with Iain Dale 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10/22

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Sunak's 'bold' Cabinet reshuffle shows how confident he really is

Andrew Marr reacts to Rishi Sunak's first day as PM

Andrew Marr: I think exhaustion is rippling through the Conservative party, mixed with relief
sunak

'A government of no talent': James O'Brien says PM is at risk of 'presiding' over talentless cabinet
‘Pride in Britain’: Labour Peer Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour

‘Pride in Britain’: Labour's Lord Boateng says we should ‘celebrate’ Rishi Sunak as the UK’s first Prime Minister of colour
Britain back in business

'Britain's back open for business' says caller delighted to have Rishi Sunak as PM

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Tories have 'turned a corner' and will 'settle down' under Rishi Sunak's watch, former minister claims
Iain Dale Cross Question 24/10/22

Cross Question with Iain Dale 24/10 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit