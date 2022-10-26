One of UK's most wanted caught in police sting in Spain 'tried to ride e-bike at undercover cops before arrest'

26 October 2022, 15:34

Garforth was arrested in Neuva Andalucia
Garforth was arrested in Neuva Andalucia. Picture: NCA/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

One of the UK's most wanted men has been arrested in the Spanish resort of Marbella.

Alleged drugs and firearms supplier Dean Garforth was riding an e-bike in Nueva Andalucia on Monday afternoon when he was detained in a planned police operation.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said he rode the bike into an officer as he tried to resist arrest when he realised plain-clothed officers were closing in.

He was wanted for alleged involvement in a "well-established organised crime group" supplying large amounts of cocaine and cannabis and alleged involvement in the firearms and ammunition trade between March 2020 and July 2020.

Police allege he used the EncroChat encrypted communication platform.

Garforth was arrested in a joint UK-Spanish police operation
Garforth was arrested in a joint UK-Spanish police operation. Picture: National Crime Agency

He was featured in the NCA's and Crimestoppers' most wanted campaign aimed at finding 12 people believed to be hiding in Spain.

Garforth, who was last known to have been living in Liverpool, is the sixth man on that list to be arrested since the campaign began in January. He is in custody awaiting extradition.

The NCA regional manager in Spain said: "Dean Garforth's arrest was made possible after some great work by the Spanish National Police, supported by the NCA's international liaison officers and Cheshire Police.

Read more: Burglar who 'hog tied' elderly couple in 'savage' hunt for £30k life savings found guilty of murder

"Garforth is the sixth fugitive to be arrested from the Most Wanted list. We won't stop until the remainder are caught."

Cheshire Constabulary's Major Crime Directorate's Detective Chief Inspector Ian Murray said: "This latest arrest shows how by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide. We will continue to work together to keep bringing those suspected of committing serious and organised crime before the courts."

Read more: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 59, dies following serious assault in Shoreham

Lord Ashcroft, founder and chairman of Crimestoppers, said: "Most Wanted has proven to be incredibly successful as it publicises those individuals who are on the run and encourages the public to contact us anonymously if they know of their whereabouts.

"I'm delighted that another fugitive has been caught and I appeal to anyone else who has information about an individual who remains on our list to tell our charity what they know completely anonymously.

"Call 0800 555 111 or fill in our anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org. You'll be doing the right thing and will be helping to keep communities safe."

