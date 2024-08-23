Hunt for missing pensioner as police release timeline of her last movements before she vanished

23 August 2024, 15:59 | Updated: 23 August 2024, 16:16

Officers searching for missing Doncaster woman Christine have issued a map detailing her last known movements
Officers searching for missing Doncaster woman Christine have issued a map detailing her last known movements. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

By Charlie Duffield

Police officers searching for missing Doncaster woman Christine have released a map detailing her last identified movements on Monday August 12.

The map depicts 66-year-old Christine being dropped off at an address on Hawke Road in the area of Wheatley, Doncaster at approximately 5:05pm.

Police think Christine departed the address on foot within five minutes, and she was later spotted on CCTV at 5:57pm the same evening, walking along Cantley Lane towards the A638.

She was walking in the direction of Rose Hill Cemetery.

This is the last confirmed sighting of Christine so far, and officers remain keen to understand where she may have travelled to after this time.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "We have deployed numerous resources in our work to find Christine, including specialist search teams, off-road bike teams, mounted officers, drones, and specialist search dogs, and have had support from a National Police Air Service helicopter utilising thermal imaging technology.

"Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we are yet to locate Christine, and the search continues this week with our specialist teams.

"Enquiries are ongoing all day every day, with officers carrying out CCTV trawls and house to house calls.

"We are once again appealing for residents in the vicinity of Cantley Lane to check their home CCTV from the evening of 12 August, and for drivers who were in the area at the time that Christine was last seen to check their dashcam, as this footage may show where Christine went after 5.57pm.

"Christine is described as a white woman, around 5ft 5ins tall with long grey hair.

"At the time of her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a black vest top with a floral pattern and orange shorts.

"If you can help us, you can pass information on by calling 101, quoting incident number incident number 13 of 13 August 2024."

You can also get in touch via the website link here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

