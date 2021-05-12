Greece murder: Husband 'begged thieves not to kill baby daughter'

12 May 2021, 10:35 | Updated: 12 May 2021, 10:43

Caroline Crouch, 20, died during a home burglary in Greece
Caroline Crouch, 20, died during a home burglary in Greece. Picture: Instagram

By Kate Buck

The husband of a British woman killed during a home burglary in Greece has said they begged not to be hurt as thieves held a gun to their baby's temple.

Caroline Crouch, 20, was strangled at her family home in an affluent Athens suburb after her husband Charalambos Anagnostopoulos, 33, was tied up by burglars.

It is believed three armed men broke into their house at around 5am on Tuesday while another stood on guard outside.

Read more: British mum, 20, tortured and killed in front of 11-month-old daughter

The group then began torturing Ms Crouch to reveal the location of their valuables before strangling her in front of their 11-month-old daughter.

Mr Anagnostopoulos has given a number of media interviews describing the horrors which unfolded.

"I heard my wife screaming for help tied to the bed while I was tied to the floor," local news outlet Dawn said he told police

"We screamed not to be hurt. 

"The baby was crying, my wife was crying and someone or some people were looking for the house to find more money and jewellery. Suddenly they left the room and I couldn't hear my wife's voice anymore."

Her husband Charalambos Anagnostopoulos says they begged not to be harmed as the thieves held a gun to their daughter's head
Her husband Charalambos Anagnostopoulos says they begged not to be harmed as the thieves held a gun to their daughter's head. Picture: PA

In a TV interview later the same day, he said: "I wish no one ever goes through what we went through last night. It was a nightmare. 

"We begged the thieves not to harm us. We told them where the money was and asked them to leave us alone. The police will catch them."

As they left, the theives killed the couple's dog and hung it on the front fence of their three-story home before fleeing with tens of thousands of pounds in cash and stolen goods.

Read more: Police search cafe for remains of girl, 15, feared to be Fred West victim

Read more: PCSO Julia James: 21-year-old appears in court charged with murder

Police are hunting for the killers and the Greek government has issued a €300,000 (£258,000) reward for information about the group.

Mr Anagnostopoulos - a helicopter pilot - later managed to access a phone and called the emergency services, who arrived shortly after.

The couple are believed to have married in 2018
The couple are believed to have married in 2018. Picture: PA

Greek media outlet Proto Thema named the couple and reported the husband as telling police: "It was shortly after five. I saw three hooded men. One was tall. They shouted and threatened in broken Greek.

"They tied me to a chair and then went on my wife."

Theodoros Chronopoulos, a spokesman for Greek police, described the attack as a "heinous crime, committed with extreme ferocity".

He added: "Such barbarism is rare for Greece."

Read more: Shocking moment girl is knocked onto train tracks by gang of yobs

Read more: One of UK's 'most wanted' arrested in Dubai after eight years on run

Ms Crouch, a student who was born in Greece but held a British passport, was in the attic with her daughter at the time of the raid and her husband was sleeping downstairs.

The three burglars entered the property by its cellar after smashing a window, then tied Mr Anagnostopoulos to a chair as he tried to fight them off.

After killing the 20-year-old mother, her husband reportedly rushed upstairs to find the woman lying on the floor face down with the baby crying next to her.

Officers said they were investigating at the crime scene and interviewing locals to track down the group.

Mr Anagnostopoulos and the daughter were later taken to hospital.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope Francis smiles after an attendee placed a hat on his head in the St Damaso Courtyard at the Vatican for his weekly general audience

Pope Francis returns to audiences in person after pandemic interruption
Amazon

Amazon tax deal with Luxembourg was legal, rules EU court

A boy who is believed to have died after being hit by lightning has been named locally as nine-year-old Jordan Banks.

Blackpool: Tributes paid to boy, 9, who died after being hit by lightning
Prince William met Matt Ratana's colleagues on a visit to the Croydon custody centre where he died

Prince William pays tribute to killed Sergeant Matt Ratana at Croydon custody centre
Rawiri Waititi speaks in parliament in Wellington, New Zealand

Indigenous New Zealand MP censured over parliament haka protest
Health workers in personal protective equipment sanitise a train prepared as a Covid-19 care centre at a railway station in Gauhati, India

Coronavirus cases ‘exploding across much of Asia’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

Watch LIVE: Cross Question with Iain Dale from 8pm

"Love is not a pathology", says MP campaigning against conversion therapy

'Love is not a pathology', says MP campaigning against conversion therapy
The former Labour leader spoke out about the current Labour leader

Labour has 'moved on from the previous era and away from Brexit divide', Ed Miliband says
Ed Miliband was speaking to LBC after the Queen's Speech

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson's social care commitment 'just not good enough'
Nick Ferrari furiously asked why social care didn't warrant more attention in the Queen's Speech

'Where is the social care bill we were promised two years ago?'
Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

Keir Starmer should 'drop it' and restore whip to Corbyn, says John McDonnell

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London