'I don't want to lose anyone': Care home staff welcome visitors but warn of Covid risk

4 May 2021, 13:00 | Updated: 4 May 2021, 13:06

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Care home staff have largely welcomed the decision to lift "barbaric" rules which banned residents from visiting family members due to coronavirus but some have warned that low resources could put stress on the system.

Care home residents can now leave to go for a walk without having to self-isolate for 14 days when they return.

They will also be allowed to visit a loved one's garden and vote in the upcoming local elections without having to shut themselves away afterwards, the Government confirmed over the weekend amid increasing pressure from campaigners.

Relatives of residents had attacked the previous rules alongside LBC's Nick Ferrari.

Care home manager Irene Anderson told LBC she was "really happy" that restrictions have been eased.

"Families can now come into the home to visit - we do room visits - obviously we will just follow the Government guidelines and work with families and see how we get on," she added.

Reflecting on the pandemic, she said: "It's been challenging... but we managed to get through it.

"We've supported our residents, we've done lots of things with the residents to make them happy, we've done lots of activities and enabled our residents to do video calls with their families."

Care home residents are allowed to visit family members outdoors for the first time in months
Care home residents are allowed to visit family members outdoors for the first time in months. Picture: PA Images

But some care home managers are concerned that smaller homes and those with staff shortages will struggle to deliver the Government's new guidance, with regular testing needing to be carried out.

Nicola Rowland, manager at Manor Park care home, told LBC: "I would love to let families in because we are built for this - we are a family-run care home and we are family-orientated.

"But I also don't want Covid in my care home because I don't want to lose anyone that we care about.

"I do understand where the campaigners are coming from and hope we can find a safe way, but even now I've read some of the guidance and I don't even know how we're going to be able to do all of that stuff."

EXPLAINED: What are the latest changes to care home Covid-19 rules?

Announcing the easing of the rules, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We know how challenging this time has been for care home residents, so I am pleased that they can now leave their homes to reunite with their loved ones outdoors.

"With the data continuing to head in the right direction and as restrictions ease, it is my priority to keep increasing visits for residents in the coming weeks in a safe and controlled way.

"Residents will still need to self-isolate for 14 days if they embark on an overnight visit or attend medical appointments. They cannot meet in groups or go indoors, except to use toilets, and have been asked to avoid public transport where possible."

