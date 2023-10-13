Israel's counter-offensive 'only the beginning', Netanyahu vows, as Israeli forces hunt down Hamas in Gaza raids

13 October 2023, 19:58 | Updated: 13 October 2023, 20:02

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel&squot;s Prime Minister, has vowed to "destroy Hamas"
Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, has vowed to "destroy Hamas". Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Israel's 'counter-offensive' against Hamas is 'only the beginning', Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed, as Israeli forces hunt down Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Israeli military announced on Friday evening that it had entered parts of the Gaza Strip in raids as it hunts down Hamas and searches for hostages.

The military did not say how many troops entered the area.

Speaking after "localised raids" had begun, Mr Netanyahu vowed to "destroy Hamas".

"Today, everyone knows that we’re fighting for the homeland, and we’re fighting like lions,” he said.

“We’ll never forget the Hamas onslaught. We are striking our enemies with unprecedented might,” Netanyahu added.

“We will destroy Hamas, and we will win, but it will take time."

Israel is preparing a full scale assault on Gaza
Israel is preparing a full scale assault on Gaza. Picture: Alamy

It is the first time the military said ground forces had entered the area, ahead of an expected full-scale ground invasion. It has put the strip under a massive bombardment following Hamas's massacre last Saturday.

Infantry and tank units were involved in the raids, which were aimed against rocket insurgents.

"Over the past 24 hours, IDF forces carried out localised raids inside the territory of the Gaza Strip to complete the effort to cleanse the area of terrorists and weaponry," a statement from the Israeli Defence Forces said.

"During these operations, there was also an effort to locate missing persons."

Israel has called up hundreds of thousands of reservists to bolster its army ahead of the attack, and has kept the densely populated, heavily urban area under air attack.

Hamas claimed on Friday evening that 70 people, primarily women and children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on convoys fleeing Gaza City.

Read more: Hezbollah's chief says terror group is 'fully prepared' to join Hamas war against Israel during Lebanon rally

It comes after Israel was accused of using white phosphorus in Gaza, the use of which is legal to make smoke screens, but not cause burns or start fires.

"The current accusation made against the IDF regarding the use of white phosphorus in Gaza is unequivocally false," the IDF said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "destroy Hamas"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to "destroy Hamas". Picture: Getty

Hamas has continued to fire rockets after its gunmen rampaged through southern Israel, massacring civilians and kidnapping innocent people to hold in Gaza. It is though they hold at least 120 people.

It has led to more than 1,000 deaths on both sides after a week of violence.

Read more: Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller

Fighting in the urban area is expected to be extremely tough. The area is heavily built up and Hamas will have prepared defences against invading Israelis.

Besides the usual tactics Hamas and other terror groups have available to them, it is feared an extensive tunnel network exists around the strip, making fighting the insurgents even tougher.

Israel has raided Gaza in the last 24 hours
Israel has raided Gaza in the last 24 hours. Picture: Alamy

Israel has already told more than a million Palestinians, or roughly half the strip's population, to move south, with the ground assault believed to be days - or even hours - away.

It has already cut off power to the area and its internet is due to be cut.

Israel has dropped leaflets over Gaza telling them to flee.

"To the residents of Gaza City, terrorist organisation have started war against the state of Israel," they say.

"Gaza City has become a battlefield. You must evacuate your home immediately and head to the south Gaza valley."

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the order "impossible" without "devastating humanitarian consequences".

Meanwhile, Israeli forces have been deployed to the north of the country to deter any attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It is feared the well-armed militia could join in and open up a second front.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

This Pennywise clown has been stalking the streets of Skelmorlie, Scotland

Creep dressed as Pennywise clown stalks streets of rural Scottish town as he dares police to catch him

New Zealand Election

Polls open in New Zealand’s general election

Breaking
Andrew Flintoff

Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff reaches '£9million settlement' 10 months after horror Top Gear crash

Congress Speaker

Republicans pick Trump ally as nominee for House speaker

France School Attack

Stabbing suspect questioned night before teacher’s death, French minister says

Launch To Asteroid

Nasa spacecraft launches for rare metal asteroid in first mission of its kind

Obit – Louise Glück

Nobel-winning poet Louise Gluck dies aged 80

Lebanon Journalists

Israeli shelling along Lebanon border kills one journalist and injures six

Israel Palestinians

Israeli military says it has carried out small raids into Gaza Strip

North Korea Anniversary

US: North Korea delivered 1,000 containers of military equipment to Russia

Police outside the school in France after a knifeman launched an attack on teachers

France declares maximum security alert after teacher killed and several others injured in terror attack

Kyrgyzstan Summit CIS

Putin calls for ex-Soviet states to expand their influence

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie was 'real person in charge' during pandemic, top civil servant says

Israel Palestinians

Hamas says 70 people, mostly fleeing women and children, died in Israeli strikes

French school attack scene

Teacher killed and two others hurt in stabbing at French school

US Congress Israel

Schumer to visit Israel to show ‘unwavering’ US support

Latest News

See more Latest News

Issam Abdallah has been killed in southern Lebanon

Reuters journalist killed while working in southern Lebanon hours after posting footage showing huge explosion
The footage was posted on Twitter by the Israel Defence Force (IDF)

Horrifying moment Hamas start shooting indiscriminately at bathrooms during Nova Music Festival
Israel has raided Gaza

Israeli forces raid Gaza to attack Hamas rocket terrorists and find hostages ahead of expected ground invasion
Indi's treatment is due to be withdrawn

'Just give her a chance': Heartbroken parents lose battle to keep seven-month-old baby's life support treatment
Stolen Ruby Slippers

Man pleads guilty to stealing ‘Wizard of Oz’ ruby slippers

Humza Yousaf says he's losing hope for his family in Gaza.

Scotland's First Minister accuses Keir Starmer of a lack of 'moral courage' as he reveals fears for his family in Gaza
Deputy Chief Naim Qassem spoke at a rally in front of supporters of Hamas, with people in the crowd waving the Palestinian and Hezbollah flags as they chanted “Death to Israel”.

Hezbollah's chief says terror group is 'fully prepared' to join Hamas war against Israel during Lebanon rally
Israeli tanks

Israel orders unprecedented evacuation of one million in Gaza

Cristiano Ronaldo could face a sentence of '99 lashes for adultery' on his next visit to Iran because of this photo in which he hugged painter Fatima Hamimi. Picture: social media

Cristiano Ronaldo 'could be sentenced to 99 lashes for adultery' after having photo taken with a painter in Iran
The student was filmed speaking in praise of Hamas's attack

Woman, 22, arrested after student filmed praising Hamas attack that killed 1,300 as 'beautiful and inspiring'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war
King Charles, Prince William and Kate have put out statements on Hamas' attack

Kate and William join King Charles in expressing 'profound distress' at Hamas' 'terrorist attack' on Israel
King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

King Charles "appalled" by "barbaric acts of terrorism" in Israel following Hamas attacks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien
JOB on HS2 promises

James O'Brien criticises Rishi Sunak's watering down of 'illustrative' Network North projects funded by HS2 cut
'This is not a good time for antisemitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by antisemitism across the UK after Hamas attack

'This is not a good time for anti-Semitism’: Dame Margaret Hodge worried by Jewish discrimination after Hamas attack
Shelagh and Alicia Kearns

Head of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee expresses concern over Israeli 'siege of Gaza'
Sadiq Khan and James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan declares there is 'no place for anti-Semitism' in London as kosher restaurant in Golders Green attacked

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit