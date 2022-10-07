Jacob Rees-Mogg backs plans for a coronation bank holiday after concerns of financial impacts

7 October 2022, 08:53

The business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has given his support to a bank holiday for the King's coronation, describing the idea as 'perfectly reasonable'.
The business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has given his support to a bank holiday for the King's coronation, describing the idea as 'perfectly reasonable'. Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

Business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg has voiced his support for a bank holiday to mark King Charles III's coronation, amid some MPs concern about the economic impact a public holiday would have.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sources said some in the government were pushing back against the idea of a bank holiday for the coronation because they feared a bank holiday would stifle growth.

Now, the business secretary has voiced his support for a bank holiday.

Mr Rees-Mogg said: “The coronation is an important symbolic act with constitutional resonance about the stability of our system. To have a day off for that is perfectly reasonable, and the effect on growth will not be enormous.”

The Telegraph is reporting that the assumption of an extra bank holiday for the coronation had caused an issue in government planning, amid concerns for the economy. Earlier this year, it was reported that the Government had modelled the cost of an extra bank holiday at £1.36 billion.

But accountants PwC believe that figure is an over-estimation, and predict that the true cost would be nearer to £831 million.

The business secretary's comments come after reports that some in government were concerned about the economic impact of an extra bank holiday.
The business secretary's comments come after reports that some in government were concerned about the economic impact of an extra bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

Royal and military sources said that early June remained the preferred date for the King’s coronation, with Friday, June 2nd – the late Queen’s own date in 1953 – widely rumoured to be under consideration.

The Queen was coronated on a Tuesday, and a bank holiday was granted so the public could celebrate in the streets and watch at home on television.

The Telegraph reports that an extra bank holiday is not guaranteed, despite tradition

One alternative option would be for an existing May bank holiday to be moved to mark the King's coronation.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Several sources claimed that no decision has yet been made on the definite coronation date, but it is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks to give time to plan a late Spring or Summer event.

The “current thinking”, one source said, has settled on early June in expectation of warmer weather that would make it fit for a moment of national celebration.

Read more: Liz Truss 'stops campaign that would tell people to turn off their radiators' - amid plans to pay people £10 a day to switch off electric to avoid blackouts

Read more: 'We never thought this would happen': Girl kidnapped aged four miraculously reunited with family 53 years later

Bloomberg previously reported that the coronation would be held on Saturday, 2 June, but this was denied by royal sources.

Military troops will be preparing to march in a traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony at around the same time.

As June 2 is a Saturday, a bank holiday would not be required, however it is also the same date on which the FA Cup Final will take place.

One government source said that while he had not heard the issue being raised yet regarding the coronation: “There’s always a trade off/discussion about the economic effects of bank holidays.”

Professor Stephen Millard, deputy director of the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, said: “The economic effect of an additional bank holiday is generally small and any negative effects tend to be reversed really quickly anyway. 

“In the case of the coronation, though, it may well be that there is a positive effect created by the ‘feel good’ factor, sales of merchandise, celebrations, etc. Again, though, it is hard to imagine that this effect would be that large.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A protester is being arrested during the demonstration at...

30 Just Stop Oil protesters arrested after they glued themselves to road in Trafalgar Square

US-POLITICS-BIDEN-ECONOMY

Joe Biden warns the world could face ‘Armageddon’ and Putin's nuke threats are 'deadly serious'

Global’s Make Some Noise Day 2022

It’s Global’s Make Some Noise Day - and LBC needs your help!

Steve Allen live on stage

An Audience with Steve Allen is back – buy tickets now!

Liz Truss has refused to rule out blackouts as Brits could get paid for saving energy

Liz Truss 'stops campaign' to help people save money on bills, amid serious warnings about blackouts

A woman has been reunited with her family 53 years after being kidnapped aged four

'We never thought this would happen': Girl kidnapped aged four miraculously reunited with family 53 years later

ASDA is offering a special meal deal for over 60s over winter to help them cope with soaring energy bills

Asda launches £1 'winter warmer' meal deal for over 60s amid soaring costs and threat of blackouts

Liz Truss has refused to rule out blackouts in the UK after the National Grid warned they could be needed

Liz Truss refuses to rule out blackouts after National Grid's warning over 'worst case scenario' this winter

Exclusive
Come to Ukraine and witness horrors of war first hand, former president tells Elon Musk after he offers 'solution' to conflict

Come to Ukraine to see horrors first hand, former president tells Elon Musk after he offers 'solution' to war

Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and Doreen Lawrence are among six people suing the publisher of the Daily Mail

Prince Harry, Sir Elton John and other high-profile individuals launch legal action against Daily Mail publisher

The woman told the Princess of Wales "Ireland belongs to the Irish"

Princess of Wales told 'Ireland belongs to the Irish' as she's heckled during walkabout in Northern Ireland

Shoppers are seen in Aldi supermarket. According to a...

Aldi plans to open 16 new stores in UK - is your town on the list?

Hans Niemann has been plagued by rumours of cheating.

Chess grandmaster accused of 'cheating with anal beads' gets thorough body scan search

People are being told to use more energy later at night to avoid the prospect of blackouts

Britain battles to keep the lights on: People paid to use washing machines overnight amid winter blackout warning

Jeremy Clarkson's team deny breaking planning laws and say the enforcement notice against them should be scrapped.

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm ordered to close "unlawful" cafe and restaurant

Russian troops surrender

Moment cornered Russian soldiers wave white flag in surrender amid rapid Ukraine counteroffensive

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thailand Childcare Center Shooting

Thailand mourns after 36 killed in attack on children’s nursery

Sexual Misconduct Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey faces New York jury in sexual assault lawsuit

Fans runs after being tear-gassed at an Argentina football match

One dead as police and fans clash outside Argentina football match

smashed boats following hurricane

Hurricane Ian death toll reaches triple digits

helicopter flies above car

Joe Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since Cuban Missile Crisis

Space Station

SpaceX delivers Russian and Native American women to station

Whitmer plot

Second man convicted in Michigan governor kidnap plot jailed for four years

Capitol Riot Proud Boys

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiracy for Capitol attack

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial

USA, ALASKA, ST. LAWRENCE ISLAND, INUIT VILLAGE OF GAMBELL FROM THE SEA

Two Russians seek asylum after reaching remote Alaskan island

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Climate Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses Climate Minister who refuses to rule out energy rationing this winter

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman over how Tory colleagues see Liz Truss

'They don't think she's competent': Nick Ferrari grills Conservative Party Chairman on how colleagues see Liz Truss
Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech
Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London