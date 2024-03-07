Jake Paul to face Mike Tyson despite 30-year age gap as former world boxing champion returns to ring against YouTuber

Jake Paul (left) and Mike Tyson (right) will face each other in a boxing event streamed to Netflix on July 20. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

YouTuber-turned-fighter Jake Paul is headed for a showdown against Mike Tyson - with the internet celebrity vowing to put the boxing legend 'to sleep'.

Tyson, who is 30 years Paul's senior, will be 58 when he takes to the ring at the AT&T stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 20 later this year.

Thousands of spectators are likely to watch on from the Dallas Cowboys stadium, with even more worldwide as the bout is streamed live on Netflix.

Announcing the fight, Netflix released a promotional video showing Paul stepping out of a helicopter before squaring up to Tyson.

"It's time to put Iron Mike to sleep," Paul declared on Instagram - referring to Tyson's nickname earlier in his career.

"It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard."

It’s JAKE PAUL vs. MIKE TYSON — yes, really! — in a LIVE BOXING event at AT&T Stadium you won’t want to miss. Airing live on Netflix Saturday, July 20 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/ULXVeCYeH6 — Netflix (@netflix) March 7, 2024

"Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time.

"This will be the fight of a lifetime," he concluded.

Paul's latest fight came when he beat semi-retired professional cruiserweight boxer Ryan Bourland with a first-round technical knock-out on Saturday.

The YouTuber initially rose to fame alongside his brother Logan with a series of prank videos but has quickly transformed into a somewhat competent exhibition boxer.

He first stepped into the ring in 2018 to beat fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji in a white-collar match at Manchester Arena.

He has a 9-1 record, with his only defeat against former Love Island star Tommy Fury, the younger brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Former heavyweight champion Tyson, meanwhile, was last in the ring in 2020 as part of an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson - who has a record of 50-6 with 44KOs - ended his stellar professional career in 2005 with defeat to Kevin McBride.

The boxing legend said: "I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul.

"He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a "kid" can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

"It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."