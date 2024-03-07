Tributes paid to news presenter Nick Sheridan who died at 32 after he 'collapsed while out running'

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan who died at 32 'collapsed while out running', colleagues say. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

News presenter and children's author Nick Sheridan has died aged 32 after collapsing "while out running", his colleagues have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The news was announced by the broadcaster in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, March 7.

Fellow journalists paid tribute to a “wonderful colleague", with fellow journalists describing Sheridan as a "thoughtful pal" and a "uniquely talented broadcaster".

It's believed the presenter died after he collapsed following a suspected aneurysm, The Mirror reports.

Sheridan joined BBC Scotland in 2018, having previously worked for STV and RTÉ in Dublin.

BBC presenter Nick Sheridan who died at 32 'collapsed while out running', colleagues say. Picture: Alamy

Born in Wexford, Ireland, the presenter started out as a camera journalist, before stepping up to become BBC Scotland's consumer affairs correspondent in 2020.

Colleague Connor Giles added the presenter "will forever remember the outrageous antics on a night out."

Sheridan is said to have died surrounded by his family.

BBC Scotland's Head of News, Gary Smith, added: “He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author - and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them. Funny, clever, kind. A lovely man.

“Our hearts go out to his parents, who have been with him over the past ten days, to his partner, Lewis, and to all the rest of his family and friends.”

Read more: Pictured: Boy with 'heart of gold' who died after taking part in 'chroming' social media craze at friend's sleepover

Read more: Family of killed Rust cinematographer calls for 'everyone responsible' to 'face consequences' ahead of Alec Baldwin trial

Following news of his death, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar paid tribute to the “charismatic” journalist.

Born in Wexford, Ireland, the presenter started out as a camera journalist, before stepping up to become BBC Scotland's consumer affairs correspondent in 2020. Picture: X

First Minister Humza Yousaf paid tribute to Sheridan as he started his weekly question session in the Scottish Parliament chamber, describing him as an "extremely talented journalist and author".

Mr Yousaf said: "He will be greatly missed. Many of us in this chamber will have been questioned by Nick - quite robustly no doubt - whether it was on BBC Drivetime or on many of the other programmes that he presented.

"My thoughts are with his family, his many friends and indeed his colleagues. It will undoubtedly be a very sad time for them."