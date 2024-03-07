Titan sub victim's mansion with pictures of the doomed ship on the walls goes on sale for £1.35million

7 March 2024, 16:14

Paul-Henri Nargeolet (l) and the Titan sub (r)
Paul-Henri Nargeolet (l) and the Titan sub (r). Picture: alamy

The mansion of an explorer killed in the Titan sub implosion has gone on sale eight months after the tragedy.

French marine boss, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, died when the submersible imploded during a dive to the Titanic wreck in June 2023.

The deep-sea explorer was known as "Mr Titanic" because of his multiple dives to the wreck.

Now, eight months after his death, Nargeolet's home in New York has appeared on the market.

Paul-Henri Nargeolet with a model of the Titanic
Paul-Henri Nargeolet with a model of the Titanic. Picture: Getty

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom lakefront mansion is on sale for £1.35 million but eerie pictures of the Titanic ship that sunk killing 1517 people can be seen on the walls inside.

The 2.74-acre estate comes with a dock and private beach, while the master bedroom features a balcony overlooking the lake, a walk-in closet, and a fireplace.

Nargeolet bought the home two years ago to be closer to friends. At the time of his death, he was living there with his wife, Anne Sarraz-Bournet.

In photos of the mansion, the shelves in Mr Nargeolet’s office are still packed with books about the Titanic. In another room, a shelf is decorated with a photo of the doomed liner’s sunken prow, while a White Star Line poster of the ship has pride of place in one bathroom.

And in the dining room, the fireplace is still crowned with a model ship – a reminder of the owner’s life on the ocean.

Neighbour Regan Andrews from estate agency Houlihan Lawrence Brewster, who is handling the sale, said: "I can tell you that they had friends that lived on the lake, which is probably the first thing that brought them here.

"And I have to imagine that a man who spent his life on the water liked having a water view.

"He and his wife who was living there enjoyed swimming.

“And I’m not talking about just paddling around in the water, I mean they actually liked to go swimming in the lake, which was another reason why they bought it."

Ms Andrews revealed that she spoke to him before his final dive and they arranged to meet up when they got back.

She said: “I met him a handful of times.“He was very charming, I have to say. He had that glint in his eye.

“I actually talked to him right before he left for this last expedition.

“He was calling me to tell me he had a client that he wanted to introduce me to, someone who might be interested in buying a house in the area.

“And he said ‘When I get back, we’ll meet up’ and I’m like ‘Okay, fine, no problem’. He said that he’d be back in June, and we all know what happened.”

The 73-year-old was on board of the doomed sub along with Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman when the tragedy occurred last year.

Nearly a year on, the cause of the disaster is still not clear.

