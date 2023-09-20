James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables granted private parole hearing and could be freed by Christmas

20 September 2023, 13:09 | Updated: 20 September 2023, 14:00

Jon Venables is to be granted a parole hearing. He tortured and killed James Bulger in 1993
By Asher McShane

James Bulger’s killer Jon Venables is to be granted a parole hearing later this year that could see him freed by the end of this year.

Venables, now 40, and Robert Thompson, 39, were both ten years old when they kidnapped, tortured and killed James Bulger before leaving his mutilated body by a railway line in Liverpool 30 years ago.

James was snatched from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside on February 12, 1993.

The killers were released in 2001 on licence for life, but Venables has been recalled to prison twice, in 2010 and 2017 after he was found to be in possession of indecent images of children.

It has now emerged that he will have a parole hearing lasting two days on Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 November.

It will not be heard in public.

A Parole Board spokesperson said: "An oral hearing has been listed for the parole review of Jon Venables and is scheduled to take place in November 2023. Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

"Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

"Evidence from witnesses including probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements are then given at the hearing.

"The prisoner and witnesses are then questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more. Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority."

Venables has been recalled to prison twice having been found to be in possession of indecent images of children.
His case will be considered by a three-person panel in private, and will hear evidence from prison sources, his probation officer and psychiatrists.

Jamie’s mother Denise Fergus said: “If you let him free, you could be ruining the lives of another family like ours.

“When you look at Venables's file just remember what he is capable of. He killed my son James, has reoffended time and time again and I have no doubt he would kill another child if he is released.”

James Bulger was snatched from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside on February 12, 1993 before being tortured and murdered
It is likely to be the last time Venables can appeal before new parole reforms proposed by former Justice Secretary Dominic Raab come before Parliament.

Under plans in the Victims and Prisoners Bill, public safety will become the sole priority in considering the release of repeat offenders, overtaking the rights of inmates.

Ralph Bulger told The Sun: “If the Justice Secretary is serious on reform then he must allow me to be present at Venables's parole hearing, just as I was at his Old Bailey hearing.

“I want Venables to hear why I believe he should have his parole denied. For too long, victims and families have been ignored while authorities put the so-called rights of dangerous criminals first.”

James was a month away from his third birthday when he was snatched by Venables and Thompson from a shopping centre in Bootle. He was tortured and brutally murdered. His killers were convicted of murder in November 1993 and detained indefinitely.

The pair were released aged 18 in 2001 after just eight years, and were given new identities.

Thompson has not reoffended. Venables was sent back to jail in 2010 and 2017 after being caught with child sex abuse images on his PC.

