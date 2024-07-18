Jay Slater's mum appeals for funeral donations to give son the 'send-off he deserves'

18 July 2024, 13:49 | Updated: 18 July 2024, 14:08

Jay Slater and his mum, Debbie Duncan
Debbie Duncan has appealed for fundraising support to pay for her son's funeral. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Jay Slater's mum has made an appeal for donations to pay for her son's funeral to give him the "send-off he deserves".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Debbie Duncan made the appeal in a comment on an existing GoFundMe fundraiser which has already collected £59,947 since it started last month following his disappearance.

The page was set up by Jay's friend Lucy Law to raise money to help fly people out to Tenerife to join the search for the missing teen.

The 19-year-old vanished on 17 June after setting off back to his accommodation from the NRG music festival which he had attended with two friends.

The Spanish Civil Guard located a body - confirmed as him - close to where he disappeared on Tuesday.

Authorities confirmed that the injuries present on the body were consistent with falling from a cliff.

Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared after the NRG music festival in Tenerife
Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared after the NRG music festival in Tenerife. Picture: Social media

The teenager's family flew out to help with the search for him and are now making plans for his repatriation and funeral.

The head of British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global, Matt Searle, has been supporting them since the disappearance.

He said on Tuesday that they were expected to travel back to the UK on the same plane as his body.

Read more: Jay Slater's mother 'wants to see him one last time' after Spanish authorities confirm body found is her missing son

Read more: GoFundMe gives update on ‘next steps’ for £58,000 Jay Slater fundraiser as teen's body found

Ms Duncan said in an earlier statement that she was devastated by the news that her son's body had been found.

She said: "I just can't believe this could happen to my beautiful boy.

"Our hearts are broken."

Fingerprints were used to identify the remains, a court official confirmed on Tuesday.

Dozens of troops during the search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17
Dozens of troops during the search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17. Picture: Alamy
The search for Slater in the Masca area of Tenerife
The search in the Masca area of Tenerife. Picture: Getty

The full update from Debbie Duncan reads: "Hello everyone, thank you for all of your kindness, support and condolences in light of the tragic news that Jay’s body has been found. We are overwhelmed with grief and are so grateful for your support.

"The wonderful team from The Netherlands, Signi Zoekhondon, have remained in Spain all week and have continued to support us since Jay was found.

"They are due to fly home in the coming days and we are so appreciative of their dedication and support.

"We would like to thank LBT Global for their support during this impossible time.

"We are working with agencies to arrange Jay's repatriation to the UK and the remaining funds, along with any future donations will be used to help with this if needed and to pay for Jay’s funeral costs back home.

"We want to give our boy the send-off he deserves so please do continue to share and support our fundraiser however you can."

Read more: Body found in hunt for Jay Slater was 'very deteriorated' as Tenerife officials reveal key details

Read more: Timeline of Jay Slater's disappearance: Everything we know as remains are found 29 days after he went missing

