Jay Slater's family give emotional final update as GoFundMe campaign for her 'beautiful boy' totals £71,000

27 November 2024, 20:36

Jay Slater's mum targeted by online trolls as grieving mum is sent sick picture of son being tortured
Jay Slater's mum targeted by online trolls as grieving mum is sent sick picture of son being tortured. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The family of Jay Slater have posted an heart-wrenching fundraising update after raising over £71,000 on GoFundMe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Last week, the fundraising page that was set up following the teen's disappearance was closed, with Jay's mum, Debbie Duncan, 56, posting a heartfelt final message to donors.

"We would like to thank all you beautiful people who supported us throughout this heartbreaking time," she wrote in a post.

"Jay really did touch the hearts of the nation and it truly showed us how much love you all shared with us."

Debbie had previously stated that money raised through the GoFundMe campaign would fund the Signi search team from the Netherlands, who helped in the hunt for the teenager following his disappearance.

The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer, from Oswaldtwistle, vanished on June 17, 2024 on a three-day holiday after attending a music festival with friends on the island of Tenerife.

His body was discovered by a search party following a month-long search on July 15, mere metres from his last known location.

It comes as a TikTok sleuth who joined the hunt for missing teen Jay Slater said he believes the 19-year-old remains trapped in a Tenerife ravine.
It comes as a TikTok sleuth who joined the hunt for missing teen Jay Slater said he believes the 19-year-old remains trapped in a Tenerife ravine. Picture: handout

"With your support we were able to stay in Tenerife until we got our beautiful boy back to the UK," Debbie continued.

"Jay truly deserved the send off we were able to give him and we thank you all for that.

"We have been overwhelmed with messages of support from all over the globe and will be eternally grateful to all of you. Our journey of trauma and grief will continue for ever and we will never recover.

"We lost our beautiful boy in extremely tragic circumstances whilst the world watched. We do not and will never understand how Jay's story reached every corner of the globe."

Read more: TV detective claims he knows the real reason why Jay Slater left Airbnb for ill-feted final journey

Read more: Jay Slater's dad explains what happened in hunt for him in new TikTok videos

A number of fundraising pages were set up following the teenager's disappearance - including by Trolls and con-artists.

The widespread speculation saw negative posts flood social media, with some even offering access to a livestream of Jay's funeral for a fee.

Screengrab taken from PA Video of the coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel in Lancashire, ahead of his funeral, after he died while on holiday in Tenerife in June. Picture date: Saturday August 10, 2024.
Screengrab taken from PA Video of the coffin of Jay Slater being carried into Accrington Cemetery Chapel in Lancashire, ahead of his funeral, after he died while on holiday in Tenerife in June. Picture date: Saturday August 10, 2024. Picture: Alamy

It follows Jay Slater's mum hitting out at a TV detective after he claimed to know the real reason her son left an Airbnb just hours before his death.

Former police office turned TV investigator Mark Williams-Thomas has since claimed an answer on how Jay came to be lost in the mountainous Tenerife area could be revealed soon.

In a post to X, formerly Twitter, he said: "Maybe, when the time is right, I will reveal those.

Jay's mother, Debbie Duncan, responded to the video, claiming Mr Williams-Thomas was seeking publicity over her son's death.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers taking part in training

White House urges Ukraine to lower draft age to help increase size of military

Unidentified drones seen over US military bases in UK as 'sinister' sightings continue

Unidentified drones seen over US military bases in UK as 'sinister' sightings continue

Police record 'hate incident' after neighbour blasts Bob Marley songs at black homeowner 'to mock her'

Police record 'hate incident' after neighbour blasts Bob Marley songs at black homeowner 'to mock her'

Donald Trump gestures while speaking

FBI investigating ‘numerous bomb threats’ against Trump administration nominees

Norway’s Marius Borg Hoiby with his mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Son of Norway’s crown princess released from custody amid rape allegations

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch admits Tories ‘did not deliver’ on immigration - and will review ECHR membership

Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he makes a televised statement

Israel plans to appeal against ICC arrest warrants for alleged Gaza war crimes

'Nearly a dozen' members of Trump’s top team targeted with bomb threats at family homes

'Nearly a dozen' members of Trump’s top team targeted with bomb threats at family homes

Convicted murderer, 57, guilty of killing neighbour after claiming he 'cannot remember' brutal attack using kitchen knife, table leg and shelves

Convicted killer, 57, guilty of murdering neighbour as he told jury he hoped they 'suffer a brain injury' following verdict
Camilla Fayed has been cleared of robbing her brother's £1900 iPhone.

Mohamed al Fayed's daughter cleared of stealing her brother's £1900 iPhone

The thieves stole £200,000 worth of jewellery

Shocking moment luxury antiques expert attacked by two men with hammers in Chelsea raid

Lebanese people have begun returning home to the south of the country after the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was agreed

Israel sets overnight curfew for travel into southern Lebanon

Displaced residents celebrate as they return to their villages following a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire holds as displaced Lebanese start to return home

Storm was a YouTuber, who often made videos in remote wilderness.

YouTuber dies in freak snowstorm while making video in remote Swedish wilderness

Harrison Li holds a photo of his father, Kai Li

Three Americans held for years in China released, White House says

A south-east London venue will be giving out free lollipops to try and keep revellers quiet on nights out

Gobstopper! London revellers to be given lollipops to get them to keep quiet as they leave venue

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby's father threatened 'guns to my head' during meeting, says hospital boss

A 27-year-old man has been arrested over a number of videos of women being secretly filmed

Man, 27, arrested over videos of women being secretly filmed on nights out in Manchester

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah raises her first before supporters

Namibia poised to elect first female leader

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after father and eight-year-old daughter shot in car

Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after father and eight-year-old daughter shot in car
Emergency services were called to Torbay hospital on Wednesday morning

Three injured in collision after car crashes into hospital building

Pep appeared covered in scratches after his team three away a three-goal lead on Tuesday

Pep Guardiola apologises for 'self-harm' comment after Man City boss pictured covered in scratches
Olga Bednarska has been in custody since her arrest in October, and was given a suspended sentence.

Netflix Too Hot to Handle reality TV star caught trying to smuggle £150,000 worth of drugs into UK
Chinese companies are fraudulently registering themselves at homes in the UK

Welcome to China street: The fraudulent businesses taking over UK homes creating a ‘huge tax black hole’
Taxi driver Ethsham Ul-Haq Ghafoor, known as Shami, died on November 22, 1994.

Five arrested 30 years after taxi driver 'executed' in Nottingham shooting

The Ukrainian Defence Minister arrives in Seoul

South Korean leader urges response to North Korean troops in Russia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire

Prince William dons camouflage gear as he joins army's live-fire sniper training

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News