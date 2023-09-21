'Jimmy Savile police' on Russell Brand case after serious sexual assault allegations

21 September 2023, 08:31 | Updated: 21 September 2023, 08:56

Police from a unit that investigated Jimmy Savile are helping with the Russell Brand case
Police from a unit that investigated Jimmy Savile are helping with the Russell Brand case. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Police officers from a unit set up after the Jimmy Savile scandal have been assigned to help detectives with the Russell Brand case.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met set up a taskforce in 2014 to look into non-recent sexual crimes by well-known people after claims emerged against Savile, one of Britain's most notorious paedophiles and formerly a beloved TV entertainer.

Police bosses confirmed that Operation Hydrant, which has found more than 9,000 sex offenders, are working on the Brand case after allegations of sexual assaults emerged over the weekend.

The entertainer, 48, was accused of four serious sexual assaults and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

Since then another woman has come forward with an accusation from 2003, and another with a claim from 2008. The Met has urged people to come forward with claims.

Brand has strongly denied the allegations, which also include claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

Read more: 'Very controlling': Historic warnings about Russell Brand's behaviour resurface after sexual assault allegations

Read more: 'Urgent' probe launched following Russell Brand sexual assault allegations as Met calls for 'victims' to come forward

Russell Brand
Russell Brand. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for Operation Hydrant told the Times: "We are working with the Metropolitan Police in support of their response to recent allegations and would urge any victim or survivor who feels ready to report any allegations of sexual assault to come forward and speak to officers."

The spokesman added that they could not comment on individual cases.

Operation Hydrant has identified more than 9,000 possible sex offenders in the nine years it was set up. Some 250 of these were people with a 'public prominence. Nearly 60 of these were from TV, film or radio.

Following the string of serious allegations made against Brand, the BBC has removed some of his work from iPlayer while YouTube - which usually earns him between £2,000 and £4,000 per video - axed his monetisation.

Russell Brand
Russell Brand. Picture: Alamy

Channel 4 also removed all of his content.

Brand still has a presence on video platform Rumble, where his channel has 1.4 million followers and he hosts a weekly live show at 5pm BST, but there was no new episode on Monday.

His most recent video on Rumble is a short clip from Friday when he denied the allegations against him which were published the following day..

Brand's remaining live shows have also been cancelled. He has stepped down from two of his businesses, One Arm Bandit and Mayfair Film Partnership Ltd.

Jimmy Savile, one of the UK's most famous broadcasters, sexually abused hundreds of people - most of them children. His crimes only emerged after his death in 2012 and sparked a national reckoning about child abuse in previous decades.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Emergency workers at the scene of the blast

Four killed, five injured in gas blast and fire at Romania construction site

Hurricane Nigel is set to hit the UK this week

Exact date Hurricane Nigel set to batter UK, with two months' worth of rain falling in just hours this week

Six men are on trial at the Old Bailey variously accused of murder, kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice over the death of radio DJ Mehmet Koray Alpergin

Popular DJ tortured to death by ‘sadistic thugs’ who locked his girlfriend in a toilet for two days, court told

Emergency services at the scene

Three South African navy personnel die after being swept off submarine deck

The Toshiba logo on a building in Kawasaki, Japan

Japan’s troubled Toshiba to delist after takeover by consortium succeeds

Google is being sued by the family of a man who drove off a collapsed bridge

Family of man who drove off collapsed bridge sues Google Maps for 'misguiding him to death'

A fire following a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russia strikes hit cities across Ukraine, killing at least two people

Bob Ross Painting

First Bob Ross TV painting, completed in 30 minutes, goes on sale for nearly £8m

Exclusive
Kemi Badenoch has hit out at Tory Zac Goldsmith as rifts over Net Zero pledges deepen

Kemi's Zac attack: Badenoch slams Goldsmith as Tory rift widens after Sunak softens Net Zero stance

The stolen tank in a scrapyard near Haifa, Israel

Israeli tank stolen from military zone discovered in scrapyard

Heavy downpours hit overnight

Commuter chaos as deluge of heavy rain causes major rail disruption during morning rush hour

Exclusive
Charlie Cosser's father has told LBC 'Cosser's Law' needs to be introduced

Murdered teen's 'heartbroken' family calls for law change to reveal killer's name

Stephen Fry was speaking at an AI festival

Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off O2 stage following AI speech

Biden US Brazil

US to protect hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans amid pressure over border

The prime minister unveiled changes to some of the government's climate promises.

Rishi Sunak’s delayed bans on petrol and diesel cars and gas boilers - what does it mean for you?

Rishi Sunak announced delays to the net zero targets to cut 'unacceptable costs' for families.

Rishi’s green gamble: PM cuts ‘unacceptable costs’ for families as he scales back net zero targets on cars and boilers

Latest News

See more Latest News

UN General Assembly Security Council

Zelensky denounces Russia as ‘a terrorist state’ at UN Security Council meeting

Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary said the decision will "threaten the future economy".

‘Rishi Sunak has sold out the biggest economic opportunity of the 21st century,’ Shadow Environment Secretary says
Armenia Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan claims control of Nagorno-Karabakh as Armenian forces agree to disarm

UN General Assembly

South Korean leader warns Russia against weapons collaboration with the North

Election 2024 Trump

Trump’s New York hush-money criminal trial may overlap with presidential primary

Quavo Gun Violence Prevention

Quavo steps up advocacy against gun violence after nephew Takeoff’s death

People-Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner and wife Christine Baumgartner reach divorce settlement

Germany Catholics Same Sex Marriage

Catholic priests bless same-sex couples in defiance of German archbishop

Biden

Biden warns Netanyahu about the health of Israel’s democracy

The royal pair attended the state banquet at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday evening.

Charles and Camilla join Macrons and A-list stars at Palace of Versailles banquet with luxury champagne-soaked chicken

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles was welcomed to France by Macron

Red white and bleu: French and British planes fly overhead as King Charles begins three-day visit to France
Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others
JOB

Rishi Sunak's weakening of Net Zero policies is his 'stupidest intervention' to date, asserts James O'Brien
The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit