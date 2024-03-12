Joe Biden becomes Democrat Party's presidential nominee setting up likely Trump rematch

12 March 2024, 23:53

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will likely face off against each other later this year
Donald Trump and Joe Biden will likely face off against each other later this year. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

President Joe Biden has become the Democrat Party's official presidential nominee, setting up a likely rematch with Donald Trump.

Mr Biden won enough delegates to win the 2024 Democratic nomination after clinching the party's presidential primary in Georgia.

The victory simply confirmed what was already assumed - that Mr Biden would once again run for the White House.

It also means a re-run of the 2020 election is expected to happen, with Mr Trump all but confirmed to be the Republican nominee.

This would be the first time that two presidents would go head-to-head since 1956.

President Biden Speaks In New Hampshire On Lowering Costs
President Biden Speaks In New Hampshire On Lowering Costs. Picture: Getty

Speaking ahead of Mr Biden's anticipated victory, Mr Trump said: "I assume he's going to be the candidate.

"I'm his only opponent other than life, life itself."

Read More: 'Democracy is at risk': Joe Biden warns of 'unprecedented moment in US history' as he hits out at Donald Trump

Read More: Biden and Trump issue dire warnings about each other as rematch comes into view

It comes just days after Biden warned that "democracy is at risk" and said that the US was undergoing an "unprecedented moment" in its history, as he delivered his State of the Union address.

"Freedom and democracy are under attack, both at home and overseas, at the very same time" the US president told Congress on Thursday.

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Rome, GA
Donald Trump Holds Campaign Rally In Rome, GA. Picture: Getty

In a wide-ranging speech lasting roughly an hour, Mr Biden hit out at Mr Trump, criticising him for his foreign policy positions, his role in the January 6 Capitol attacks and the state of the country after Covid.

The State of the Union is an annual speech given by the president to Congress, in which they set out their agenda for the year.

