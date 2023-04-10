Joe Biden 'more than comfortable' travelling to Northern Ireland for Good Friday Agreement anniversary despite violence

10 April 2023, 23:11 | Updated: 10 April 2023, 23:14

Joe Biden is visiting Northern Ireland to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
Joe Biden is visiting Northern Ireland to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Joe Biden is "more than comfortable" travelling to Northern Ireland for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, despite growing unrest in the country, a White House spokesperson has said.

Mr Biden will be greeted by the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he arrives in Belfast on Tuesday, which will be followed by a bilateral meeting on Wednesday, the White House said.

The US president will also deliver a speech commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement at Ulster University.

It comes after protestors were filmed throwing petrol bombs at police during an illegal republic protest in Londonderry on Easter Monday.

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden. Picture: Getty

Footage shows several masked protestors hurl petrol bombs and other missiles at an armoured police Land Rover in Creggan, Londonderry.

Around a dozen people attended the illegal parade dressed in paramilitary clothing, which started at 2pm, to commemorate the anniversary of the 1916 Easter rising.

Police have appealed for calm amid the protests, confirming that no one had been injured in the attacks.

It comes on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
It comes on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Picture: Getty

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.

"No injuries have been reported at this time. We would appeal for calm."

Read More: Rishi Sunak calls for Northern Irish politicians to 'get on with governing' on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

Read More: 'Courageous' leadership that secured the Good Friday Agreement still needed in Northern Ireland today, says Tony Blair

DUP MLA Gary Middleton tweeted: "This reckless behaviour is an attempt to cause harm not only to PSNI officers but to our communities as well.

"There must be swift action to bring those responsible to justice."

It comes after police said they have "strong intelligence" that terror attacks had been planned against Northern Ireland police officers today.

Dissident Republican Parades Held In Derry On Easter Monday
Dissident Republican Parades Held In Derry On Easter Monday. Picture: Getty

Officers have been moved to frontline duties to counter any terror threats, a move which has not been used for years, Simon Byrne, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable, said.

Speaking in Belfast, Ireland's deputy premier Micheal Martin described the threat of attacks as "criminality in its worst form" and said "very evil people are contemplating this".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The NHS has said it cannot guarantee patient safety during the strikes

Government slams junior doctors' 'unreasonable' pay demands as NHS braces for most disruptive strike in its history

Police at the scene in Louisville

Bank employee livestreamed shooting attack in Kentucky that killed four

Evan Gershkovich

US finds Wall Street Journal reporter in Russia is wrongfully detained

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu retracts firing of defence minister amid tension

Drivers could be charged based off how many miles they drive or how many passengers are in the car

No more Ulez? Sadiq Khan considers scrapping controversial scheme and replacing it with 'pay-as-you-drive' system

Achnambeithach Cottage is tucked away in the Scottish Highlands

World's loneliest house? 'Magical' cottage tucked away in Scottish Highlands with no neighbours for miles

The shock landing took place at Dublin airport

Terrifying moment sparks fly from Ryanair plane after nose wheel collapses during landing

France Marseille Building Collapse

Death toll rises to five after building collapses in Marseille

Lucy Dee died three days after her daughters were killed in a shooting

'Our family of seven is now a family of four': Rabbi who lost wife and two daughters 'numb' after West Bank killings

Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm whether they will attend King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry's failure to meet Coronation RSVP date raises 'serious security issues for royals'

Damaged houses in Bakhmut

More than 200 troops head home as Ukraine and Russia swap prisoners

Joe and Jill Biden during the White House Easter egg roll

Biden kicks off Easter egg roll with talk of re-election bid

A PSNI Land Rover was damaged by petrol bombs

Masked protestors petrol-bomb police car in Londonderry on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

China has conducted three days of military drills in Taiwan, which considers itself a sovereign state

China warns against Taiwan independence as it ends three days of military drills

The activists getting tackled by security

Oil just stopped: Activists wrestled to the ground as they tried to spray-paint dinosaurs at exhibition

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department identified the suspect as Connor Sturgeon

Pictured: Shooter who killed four in Kentucky texted friend he'd 'shoot up bank before live-streaming massacre'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Biden arriving on Marine One at the White House Egg Roll

Joe Biden confirms he plans to run for re-election in 2024 but will not formally announce yet
Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak calls for Northern Irish politicians to 'get on with governing' on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement
Chinese navy ships take part in a military drill in the Taiwan Strait in April

China’s military ‘ready to fight’ after drills near Taiwan

George Lund, 14, died after getting into difficulties after jumping into Leeds canal over the Easter weekend

Tributes paid to boy, 14, who drowned after jumping into Leeds canal over Easter weekend

Prince Harry allegedly swore at Charles on the phone in a row over money

Prince Harry 'swore at Charles' on the phone in a row over money, with the King then 'refusing to take his son's calls'
People march to the outpost of Eviatar in the West Bank

Defiant Jewish settlers march to evacuated West Bank outpost

Police have released this e-fit as they track a flasher in Haringey

Haringey flasher wanted by police after exposing himself to two women in March

Dele Alli pictured appearing to inhale nitrous oxide

Dele Alli seen surrounded by gas canisters with balloon in mouth, after ministers announced plans to ban nitrous oxide
Charles Leclerc

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc urges fans to stop coming to his home

An avalanche rolling down a glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, France

Death toll rises from avalanche in French Alps

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Unlike the late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles will go to and from Westminster Abbey via the same route.

King Charles' coronation procession only a quarter as long as the Queen's, with fears some royal fans could miss out
The royal family arriving at their Easter church service

King Charles leads royals to traditional church service in first Easter since death of the Queen
Royals discussed stripping Harry of his duke title at the very highest levels

Prince Harry losing Duke of Sussex title 'discussed at highest level' as aides joked Meghan 'took him hostage'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Haven't Tories dominated British politics for 13 years?' asks Chris Bryant after professor says new elite is left-wing

Haven't Tories dominated British politics for 13 years asks Chris Bryant, after professor says new elite is left-wing
Keir Starmer

'I still believe in Brexit and don't trust Keir Starmer,' says unapologetic 'left-wing Brexiteer'
Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent
It's too soon to write of Sturgeon, says LBC's Scotland political editor

Seeing Sturgeon's home filled with cops felt like a work of fiction - but it's too soon to write her off
What is the meaning of Easter?

What is the true meaning of Easter? Whether you know the theology, it's no longer just a Christian holiday
Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit