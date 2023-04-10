Masked protestors petrol-bomb police car in Londonderry on 25th anniversary of Good Friday Agreement

A PSNI Land Rover was damaged by petrol bombs. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Protestors have thrown petrol bombs at police during an illegal republic protest in Londonderry on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Footage shows several masked protestors hurl petrol bombs and other missiles at an armoured police Land Rover in Creggan, Londonderry.

Around a dozen people attended the illegal parade dressed in paramilitary clothing, which started at 2pm, to commemorate the anniversary of the 1916 Easter rising.

Police have appealed for calm amid the protests, confirming that no one had been injured in the attacks.

It comes on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Picture: Getty

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: "Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.

"No injuries have been reported at this time. We would appeal for calm."

DUP MLA Gary Middleton tweeted: "This reckless behaviour is an attempt to cause harm not only to PSNI officers but to our communities as well.

"There must be swift action to bring those responsible to justice."

It comes after police said they have "strong intelligence" that terror attacks had been planned against Northern Ireland police officers today.

Officers have been moved to frontline duties to counter any terror threats, a move which has not been used for years, Simon Byrne, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable, said.

Speaking in Belfast, Ireland's deputy premier Micheal Martin described the threat of attacks as "criminality in its worst form" and said "very evil people are contemplating this".

Dissident Republican Parades Held In Derry On Easter Monday. Picture: Getty

It comes as the US President Joe Biden prepares to arrive in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The president's trip will begin in Belfast before moving onto Dublin.He will also visit County Louth and County Mayo, where his family were from.

"The number one objective of President Biden's visit to Ireland is to welcome a son of Ireland home, to welcome home a great Irish American president and to cement and strengthen the really good relationship that we have at the moment with the US," Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.