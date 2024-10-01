Exclusive

Missile fired by Iran at Israel crashes on street in Jordan, leaving locals terrified

Iranian rocket crashes in Jordan after being fired at Israel

By Kit Heren and Yaman Mohammed

A missile fired by Iran at Israel has crashed on a street in the capital of Jordan, leaving local residents fearing for their safety.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Footage shared with LBC by residents of a neighbourhood on the outskirts of Amman shows a flaming rocket embedded in the street.

The Jordanian Armed Forces called on citizens to remain in their homes to stay safe amid the ongoing barrage of rockets.

Jordan closed its airspace as the rockets crossed into Israel.

Several other videos shared with LBC showed missiles crossing overhead into Israel.

Iran fired around 200 rockets into Israel on Tuesday night in retaliation to the IDF's actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Read more: Iran unleashes 200 missiles on Israel, as civilians urged to get to shelter and air raid sirens sound

Read more: Eight people killed and seven wounded in terror attack in Israel, authorities say

This picture taken from the West Bank city of Hebron shows projectiles above the Israeli city of Ashdod on October 1, 2024. Picture: Getty

Jordan is one of the countries that stands between Iran and Israel, along with Iraq.

Israel said that Iran's attack would have consequences, although the authorities said that there were no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson said: "We are on high alert both defensively and offensively. We will defend the citizens of the State of Israel. This attack will have consequences.

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept rockets fired from Iran, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, over Hadera, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit). Picture: Alamy

"We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide.

Addressing the Israeli people, he added:" "We are not aware of any casualties; this is thanks to your responsible conduct."